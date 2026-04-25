Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview-

Talladega Superspeedway; April 25, 2026

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Race: Ag-Pro 300

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; April 25, 2026 4:00 P.M. ET (3:00 P.M. CT)

TV: CW Network

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Survival of the Fastest: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Heads to Talladega

Lincoln, Ala. (April 24, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the Ag-Pro 300, as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes on the ultimate drafting challenge.

At 2.66 miles, Talladega demands a different approach than any other track on the schedule. It’s not just about speed — it’s about alignment, timing, and trust. Success hinges on manufacturer alliances, spotter communication, and maintaining momentum inside tightly packed lanes where one misstep can end a day instantly.

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will field three Chevrolets, leaning on teamwork and manufacturer support throughout the race. Jeb Burton will pilot the No. 27 Golden Corral Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins driving the No. 31 MEZRANO Alabama Personnel Injury Lawyers Chevrolet, and Tyler Ankrum making his series and team debut in the No. 32 LIUNA / TDA Investment Group Chevrolet.

With a strong Chevrolet presence expected, drafting partners will be critical. Staying connected to the right line and the right teammates will dictate who controls the race and who gets shuffled out.

Burton returns to Talladega as one of the most reliable superspeedway racers in the garage. A 2021 & 2023 winner at the track and runner-up finisher in last year’s Ag-Pro 300, he understands how to manage both stages and the closing laps often two very different races within the same event.

“Stage points are important, but you’ve also got to be there at the end,” Burton said.

“It’s a balance between racing hard early and keeping your car clean for the final run. Spotters play a huge role here, you’re relying on them every second. If we can stay organized with our Chevrolet teammates and keep track position, we’ll be in a good spot when it counts.”

For Burton and the No. 27 team, the plan centers on stage awareness, disciplined lane selection, and controlling runs late with help from drafting partners.

Perkins enters the weekend continuing to refine his superspeedway approach, with an emphasis on decision-making and communication. Talladega often rewards drivers who commit early and stay locked into a line something the No. 31 team is focused on executing.

“Communication is everything at Talladega,” Perkins said.

“Your spotter is calling every move, every run, and you’ve got to trust that completely. The biggest thing is staying committed to your lane and working with the guys around you. If we can do that and keep our MEZRANO Chevrolet in the draft all day, we’ll have an opportunity.”

For Perkins and the No. 31 team, the goal is to stay mistake-free, maintain drafting help, and put themselves in position to take advantage of late-race opportunities.

Ankrum adds another aggressive and capable piece to the team’s superspeedway effort. With a background in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, he brings experience in pushing, side-drafting, and making quick decisions in high-pressure situations.

“Everything happens fast here, so you’ve got to stay ahead of it mentally,” Ankrum said.

“You’re watching runs develop, listening to your spotter, and making moves in a split second. Having teammates makes a big difference — if we can stay lined up and push each other, we can control where we run.”

For Ankrum and the No. 32 team, the focus will be on integrating into the team’s drafting strategy, building trust, and staying in contention deep into the final stage.

Pit strategy will also play a pivotal role, with teams likely coordinating green-flag stops to avoid losing the draft. Staying aligned through pit cycles and rejoining with drafting partners can make or break a race at Talladega.

When the final stage begins, the intensity ramps up. Lines form, momentum swings rapidly, and the race often comes down to positioning in the final laps. With three cars working together, with an emphasis on communication and execution, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport enters the Ag-Pro 300 prepared to race up front and ready to capitalize when the pack makes its final move.

The Ag-Pro 300 from Talladega Superspeedway will be broadcast live on The CW beginning at 4:00 P.M. ET (3:00 P.M. CT) on Saturday afternoon. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, with flag-to-flag coverage from Lincoln, Alabama.

Fans are urged to stay updated thru the weekend via Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Social platforms; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.