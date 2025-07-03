Tom Sheehan’s Podium Finish Overturned in Dramatic TA2 Road America Weekend

Elkhart Lake, WI – July 3, 2025 – In a heart-wrenching turn of events at the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series race at Road America on June 29, 2025, Tom Sheehan, driver of the No. 97 Vixen Cycle Co./LTK/Cope Ford Mustang, was stripped of a hard-fought podium finish due to a technical infraction. After a typically steely display in Round 7, Sheehan’s third-place class finish was disqualified after his car failed post-race inspection for not meeting the ride height requirement.

The Bow, New Hampshire pilot used all his skill and experience to avoid the numerous casualties that plagued the race. Starting from 20th overall and sixth in his class with a qualifying time of 2:14.234, Tom navigated the challenging 4.048-mile Road America circuit with precision. As Tom focused on competitive pace, he methodically worked his way through the field to cross the finish line in 10th overall and third in class.

However, the race was marked by drama, particularly after a restart that saw four cars, including Pro Am driver Keith Prociuk, eliminated in a chaotic incident triggered when Rafa Matos appeared to lose his brakes. Sheehan’s ability to avoid the melee and strategic driving allowed him to capitalize on the misfortunes of others, securing what appeared to be a well-deserved podium in the Pro Am class.

The post-race technical inspections revealed that Sheehan’s No. 97 Ford Mustang did not comply with the Series’ ride height regulations. The disqualification was a bitter blow for Sheehan and his team, who had executed a near-flawless race strategy.

“Tom drove an incredible race, battling from the back to a podium position in class,” said a spokesperson for Vixen Cycle Co./LTK. “While the disqualification is disappointing, it doesn’t diminish the skill and heart Tom showed on the track. We’re proud of his performance and are already looking forward to Watkins Glen.”

Tom, a veteran of the Trans Am Series, remains undeterred. Known for his resilience and passion for racing, he is already preparing for the next challenge.

The CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the Watkins Glen SpeedTour, scheduled for July 11-13, 2025. Sheehan and his team are determined to rebound and deliver another strong performance at the iconic New York circuit.

The No. 97 Vixen Cycle Co./LTK/Cope Ford Mustang team extends its gratitude to its sponsors, crew, and fans for their unwavering support. Sheehan’s drive and dedication continue to inspire, and the team is eager to return to the track to compete for the top spots.

Fans can follow his journey and cheer on the No. 97 and for more information about Tom Sheehan and his racing endeavors, visit Damon Racing on Facebook. For details on the Trans Am Series, go to www.gotransam.com.

Follow Tom’s social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97).

About Vixen Cycle Co.

Founded by women with a passion for motorcycles, Vixen Cycle Co is a trailblazing brand that not only caters to female riders but also empowers and equips them with a unique blend of stylish clothing and motorcycle parts. Our clothing line is a testament to meticulous design, offering a wide range of trendy and functional apparel that allows women to embrace their love for motorcycles without compromising on style. From sleek and stylish designs to powerful and efficient motorcycle parts, Vixen Cycle Co is committed to enhancing both the look and performance of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!