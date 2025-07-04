Hughes Edges Teammate Hauger in First Mid-Ohio Practice

LEXINGTON, Ohio (Friday, July 4, 2025) – The duel for the INDY NXT by Firestone championship between Andretti Global rookies Lochie Hughes and Dennis Hauger stayed spicy even in practice Friday for the Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, as Hughes produced a strong lap late in the session to take the top spot from his teammate.

Hughes was quickest at 1 minute, 11.0263 seconds in the No. 26 McGinley Clinic/USF Pro Championship car of Andretti Global. Hughes is second in the standings for the INDYCAR development series, 28 points behind series leader Hauger.

That top lap from Hughes came with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining in the 45-minute practice at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He trimmed more than six-tenths of a second from his previous best and jumped from 10th to first, supplanting Hauger.

“Decent first practice,” Hughes said. “Made some changes, changed the balance a little bit. Felt really good and ready for the rest of the weekend.”

Hauger ended up second at 1:11.1107 in the No. 28 Nammo machine. He and the Andretti Global crew continued to tinker with the setup throughout the session, as Hauger wandered off-track during the session on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course as he explored the limits of grip.

“This track is quite different compared to the test we had (here), so just trying to work on that, go for a few things,” Hauger said. “I think we did a really good job, and the pace is surprisingly strong. We didn’t go on the new tires at the end of the run, and we have those for tomorrow, and that’s good.”

Callum Hedge ended up third at 1:11.2255 in the No. 17 Abel Motorsports car. Like Hauger, Hedge also explored the outer reaches of grip and took a ride through the gravel trap in Turn 4 late in the session, barely missing the tire barrier.

Salvador de Alba was fourth at 1:11.3392 in the No. 27 Grupo Indi car as Andretti Global placed three drivers in the top four. Caio Collet, winner of the most recent round at Road America, rounded out the top five at 1:11.3983 in the No. 76 HMD Motorsports entry.

Up next is practice at 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by qualifying at 1:30 p.m. The 35-lap race starts at 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday. FS1, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network are broadcasting all remaining sessions this weekend.