RCR NXS Race Recap: Chicago Street Race

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT) Chevrolet Team Capture Top-10 Result at the Chicago Street Race

Finish: 6th

Start: 9th

Points: 4th

“Solid race today for our No. 2 Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT) Chevrolet on the streets of Chicago. It was a good foundational day for our road course program. We didn’t have any mistakes that took us out of it. Our car might have been lacking a little speed, but we were able to control not being out of control. I was happy with the handling, but just couldn’t get off the corner as well as we needed to. I learned a lot though, which helps to build off of especially going to another road course next week. It was a good points day too for our team. We will keep working and see how Sonoma shakes out.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Earn Fourth-Place Finish at the Chicago Street Race

Finish: 4th

Start: 2nd

Points: 2nd

“Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was fast, but the driver could have been better. Right when we crossed the start finish line, I came on the radio to my guys and said I was tired of running third to fifth on these road courses. That is where it seems we stack up each and every time we come to a road course. It’s not bad by any means, but at the same time, I really want to win one of these things. We’ve been close so many times and just haven’t gotten the job done yet. I can’t thank everyone back at the shop and at RCR, ECR enough. I really thought we could have had a shot at the win. There were things that we learned today though that we can apply to races coming up, even maybe Sonoma next week. Things that fit my driving style and the way that I attack road courses in general. All in all, it was a solid points day for our No. 21 team, and we will keep on.” -Austin Hill