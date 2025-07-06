RCR NCS Race Recap: Chicago Street Course

First Lap Crash Takes Out Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Race

Finish: 36th

Start: 10th

Points: 26th

“Disappointing day in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Race. Crew chief Richard Boswell and everyone on the RCR team brought a really fast Chevrolet to the streets of Chicago. We qualified 10th and thought we would be a contender today in the race. A car spun in front of us on the first lap and it ended our day before we could even get it started. It’s a shame and I’m just at a loss for words at this point. We’ll just keep bringing cars like this and hope our luck turns around for us at some point.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Slurpee Chevrolet Team Capture Top-Five Finish at the Chicago Street Race

Finish: 5th

Start: 6th

Points: 16th

“Our day started out pretty good in the No. 8 Slurpee Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Race. We got a good jump on the initial start and I was able to roll forward and get to third. We tried to go long on that first set of tires, but with those couple of cautions, it didn’t fall into our favor. That put us on old tires and I spun out getting into turn seven. We just didn’t have any left-rear grip. That’s something we’ve struggled with on this car, and it just bit me there. The No. 8 team rallied and we were able to rebound. We pitted a couple of times at the end and had some fresh tires late in the race for some of the melee that was going on in front of us and made up some spots. Our Chevrolet was definitely a top-two or three car, but it’s good to come home with a top-five finish.” -Kyle Busch

Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Show Strength at the Chicago Street Race with Top-10 Showing

Finish: 9th

Start: 30th

Points: N/A

“Massive day for our United Rentals Chevrolet. The Cup Series isn’t easy. To only have five races with the No. 33 team and leave with a top-10 finish is huge for our group. We started 30th, drove up a little ways and played some strategy to gain even more ground. I feel like I won the race honestly. I was upset with finishing fourth yesterday in the Xfinity Series race, but to finish ninth in a Cup race feels like I won it. Hats off to RCR, ECR and everyone on this team. We put our heads together, called a great race, took tires when we needed to, and stayed out when we needed to. At the end, it was good enough to get up there and battle with the guys to finish inside the top-10.” -Austin Hill