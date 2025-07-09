AM Racing | Harrison Burton Sonoma Raceway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sonoma Raceway | Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 1028

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 13th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 13th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Welcome Back, AirBox!: Long-time AM Racing partner AirBox will increase its partnership with Harrison Burton and AM Racing and serve as the team’s primary partner for the series’ return to Northern California for the third road course race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Founded in 2017, AirBox, the industry leader in commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, is delivering healthier indoor environments through advanced air purification. AirBox specializes in implementing ASHRAE’s performance-based ventilation (IAQP), enabling clients to achieve significant energy savings while meeting high standards for occupant health and wellness.

Their High-Volume Air Purifiers (HVPs), manufactured in North Carolina, combine Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorbent technologies with IAQ Verification Testing and expert engineering and analytical science support to provide a turnkey approach.

With a proven track record and unmatched expertise, AirBox continues to lead the way in creating safer, healthier indoor environments for all.

● Critical Summer Stretch: Sonoma Raceway continues a pivotal nine-week stretch that will help shape the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff picture ahead of the postseason opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

The series is set to tackle a diverse slate of tracks in the coming weeks, each bringing its own unique demands. It all continues this weekend with the return to the tight and technical road course in the rolling hills of California.

From there, teams will take on the high-banked concrete of Dover Motor Speedway, then head to the iconic yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by a Midwest stop at Iowa Speedway, before wrapping up the stretch on August 9 at Watkins Glen International — a renowned road course in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 will mark Harrison Burton’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.99-mile road course.

While new to the layout in Xfinity Series competition, Burton brings some familiarity from his three NASCAR Cup Series starts in Wine Country.

Driving for the iconic Wood Brothers Racing, he recorded a best finish of 25th after starting 22nd in the 2024 Toyota / Save Mart 350.

His average finish at the road course in Cup competition stands at 26.7.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Sonoma, Burton has 93 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 93 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Chicago Street Course | The Loop 110 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its third annual trip to downtown Chicago this past weekend, delivering a distinctive brand of street course action amid the city’s vibrant Independence Day festivities.

For the first time in his Xfinity Series career, Harrison Burton tackled the 2.2-mile Chicago Street Course behind the wheel of the No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang for AM Racing.

After posting a solid top-20 effort in practice, Burton made gains in qualifying, securing the 15th starting position in Saturday’s race.

From the drop of the green flag, the team hoped to capitalize on strategy opportunities, but despite a consistent pace, no clear opening emerged to earn stage points. As a result, Burton and the No. 25 team aligned their strategies with those of their competitors in pursuit of another strong finish.

In the final stage, Burton clawed his way back from outside the top 15, mounting a late-race charge to contend for his eighth top-10 of the season. He ultimately crossed the finish line in 13th, notching another respectable result for the AM Racing team.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 54 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be the crew chief for his 23rd career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at the Sonoma, Calif.-based road course on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 22 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Sonoma Raceway: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Sonoma this weekend—especially in an Xfinity car for the first time.

“It’s one of the most technical tracks we go to, and it’s always a challenge, but that’s what makes it fun. I’ve got some experience there in a Cup car, so hopefully I can lean on that and give our No. 25 AirBox team a strong run.”

On Sonoma Raceway Layout: “Sonoma’s such a technical place — it really forces you to be precise every lap. There’s a lot of elevation change, heavy braking zones, and not much margin for error.

“You’ve got to be smooth but aggressive, and it’s easy to overdrive a corner if you’re not careful. That kind of challenge is what makes it so rewarding when you get it right.”

On Goals for Sonoma Raceway: “We’ve been building some momentum on the road courses this year, and I’d love to keep that going at Sonoma. Our goal is to be in the mix and come out of there with another top-10 finish.

“These races are all about execution, and if we can stay clean and hit our marks, I think we’ll be in a good spot at the end.

“If the opportunity presents itself, we’ll definitely do everything we can to grab some stage points along the way — that could make a big difference down the road.”

On The Chicago Street Course Finish: “I thought we had a really solid weekend in Chicago. Street courses are such a different challenge, and I felt like we made good gains every time we hit the track.

“We didn’t quite have the right opportunity to grab stage points, but we stayed clean, made smart adjustments and came away with a solid 13th-place finish.

“Hopefully, it’s something we can continue to build on moving forward for the remainder of the road course races this season.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I still genuinely believe we can continue to turn some heads in 2025. Now that we’re past the halfway point, our goals haven’t changed, they’re still within reach.

“This AM Racing team has what it takes to fight our way above the Playoff cutline and stay there.

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who continue to believe in what we’re building. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a serious run at the championship.”

Race Information:

The Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) is the 19th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 50-minute practice will take place on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, launching at 2:10 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, July 12, 2025, shortly after 1:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.