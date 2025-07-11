Young’s Motorsports Sonoma Raceway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sonoma Raceway | Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 21st

2025 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with the Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

The 2025 season marks Young’s Motorsports’ sophomore campaign in the series, following a promising debut year with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 136 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 19th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes DUDE Wipes as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 79-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Sonoma marks the 10th race where DUDE Wipes has served as the anchor partner on the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet this season.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series Sonoma Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s third trip to the Northern California road course.

In his previous two starts at the 1.99-mile road course, Alfredo has completed all but 37 of the laps between the 2023 and 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons.

His best result came during the 2024 edition of the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250, where he earned a track-best 31st after starting 16th, while driving for Our Motorsports.

Overall, he holds an Xfinity Series average finish of 34.0 at the 10-turn California road course.

In addition to his two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Alfredo has also had a lone NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway in 2021, finishing 31st after starting 28th for Frow Row Motorsports in the 92-lap Toyota / Save Mart 350.

Eighteen races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — with 15 events still to run — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team remain locked in on one mission: making a late-summer surge toward the Playoffs.

A strong showing — or perhaps a breakthrough win — in Saturday afternoon’s race at Sonoma Raceway could mark a defining moment in their postseason push.

The Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 headlines a high-stakes doubleheader weekend in the heart of California wine country, where the familiar roar of stock cars is met with a twisting, technical and sometimes unforgiving road course.

Saturday’s 79-lap Xfinity Series battle is more than just a race — it’s a true test of precision and patience. Sonoma’s dramatic elevation changes, sharp switchbacks, and narrow racing grooves demand near-flawless execution from green to checkered.

Then on Sunday, July 13, the NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage with the Toyota / Save Mart 350. The marquee event not only showcases the sport’s premier talent but also continues the in-season $1 million challenge, serving as the seventh race in the second leg of the regular season.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Sonoma, Alfredo has 136 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.8.

● Chicago Street Course | The Loop 110 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its third annual trip to the streets of downtown Chicago this past weekend, serving up a unique brand of street course action during a spectacular Independence Day weekend celebration.

For Young’s Motorsports, the weekend began with high hopes, particularly during practice, where the team aimed to dial in their No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro. However, a mechanical issue during the 50-minute session kept the car sidelined in the garage for much of the allotted time.

Thanks to quick and determined work by the Young’s Motorsports crew, the problem was resolved just in time for Anthony Alfredo to get a handful of crucial laps in the final minutes of practice — valuable seat time on one of the most challenging layouts on the schedule.

Alfredo continued to build momentum in qualifying, clocking the 28th-fastest lap in a crowded field as he looked to move forward once the green flag dropped.

That’s exactly what he did.

From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo methodically worked his way through the field, and a well-executed strategy at the end of Stage 1 vaulted the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro into the top-10 — positioning the team for what appeared with some luck could be their second top-10 finish of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Unfortunately, despite showing top-10 pace, Alfredo’s promising run ended abruptly when engine issues struck midway through the race, sending him to the garage and dealing a blow to the team with a disappointing 36th-place finish.

Eighteen races into the 2025 campaign, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports crew remain determined to rebound and build momentum through the critical summer stretch, where rhythm, reliability and resilience will be key to staying in the Playoff hunt.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 148th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 147 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 19th race will be his second tango at Sonoma Raceway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Sonoma Raceway: This weekend’s Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at the famed road-course nestled in Wine Country of Northern California.

Last summer, rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. finished 29th after starting 29th, completing all but one lap.

Overall, between road courses and street courses, Young’s Motorsports has participated in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races, with a best effort of 16th last summer at Watkins Glen (N.Y.). International with driver Leland Honeyman Jr.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 51 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.2 and an average finish of 23.4.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Sonoma Raceway: “I’m excited to return to Sonoma Raceway this weekend because it’s one of my favorite road courses on the schedule.”

On Preparation for Sonoma Raceway: “Studying film has been valuable for the road course races, especially with some of the road course veterans that have been competing in these events the last few seasons.”

On Sonoma Raceway Layout: “Sonoma was repaved last year, so it has a lot more grip than some of the other ones we go to. It also has a lot of elevation change, which makes it really fun and adds a level of character that some of the tracks don’t have.”

On Keys to Success at Sonoma Raceway: “Scoring stage points would be big for us because of where we find ourselves in the standings currently.

“If we can do that and set ourselves up for a good finish, it will be a great weekend.”

On Racing in Cooler Weather at Sonoma Raceway: “Cooler conditions certainly make it a little easier on the drivers and help with some of the tire degradation.

“It will be interesting to see if the wear is less because of the cooler temperatures, as it might allow us to be aggressive on tire strategy, like staying out on older tires if needed.”

On Rebounding from the Chicago Street Course Finish: “It’s really important for us to continue bringing the speed we have had at the track, but we need to control the things that are in our control.

“If we do that and give our best effort every week, the chips will fall where they’re supposed to.”

On Goals for the Second Half of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We have had a lot of ups and downs throughout the first half of the race season, but I’m confident we can recover by bringing fast cars to the track and executing well throughout this second half.

“We need more top-10s and a couple of top-fives before the end of the season. Ideally, winning just one race before the Playoffs is our ultimate goal because it would completely save our season.”

Race Information:

The Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) is the 19th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 50-minute practice will take place on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, launching at 2:10 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, July 12, 2025, shortly after 1:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).