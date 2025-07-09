Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Sonoma

Sonoma Raceway

Sunday, July 13, 2025

1.99-Mile Road Course

3:30 PM ET

Location: Sonoma, California

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 20 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 13th (Chicago Street Course)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 3rd

No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Sonoma Races 19 385 10 Wins 3 32 2 Poles 1 22 4 Top 5 9 128 2 Top 10 12 194 4 Laps Led 851 10,107 113 Stage Wins 8 70 3 Average Finish 12.7 14.0 13.0

Kyle Larson comes home to race at Sonoma Raceway. The Elk Grove, California, native grew up approximately 80 miles from the raceway.

Larson ranks second among active drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series road course wins (six). Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only driver with more (seven).

The 32-year-old is tied for the most road course wins in the Next Gen era with three.

Larson is tied for the second-most poles at Sonoma (four), trailing only Jeff Gordon (five)

The driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy has the best average all-time starting position (3.8) at Sonoma in 10 starts.

Larson and Denny Hamlin lead all drivers with nine top-five finishes in 2025.

Larson is ranked third in the points standings just 19 points behind teammate William Byron. He is projected first in the playoff standings.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 16th (Chicago Street Course)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 2nd

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Sonoma Races 19 341 8 Wins 1 19 0 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 6 110 4 Top 10 10 181 6 Laps Led 136 5,662 52 Stage Wins 0 38 0 Average Finish 10.6 12.8 11.1

Heading to Sonoma Raceway this weekend, Chase Elliott is second in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season points standings, 13 markers behind teammate William Byron.

Making his 341st Cup Series start last weekend at the Chicago Street Course, Elliott surpassed Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the driver with the fourth-most starts for Hendrick Motorsports.

Elliott’s average finish of 10.58 in 2025 leads the series and is also his second best all-time through a season’s first 19 races. He is the only driver to finish in the top 20 in every event so far. It’s the second straight season he’s headed into the 20th event having completed all but one lap.

The Dawsonville, Georgia, native has scored more points (155) than any other driver over the last four races. His average finish of 6.3 in that span is also tops.

Elliott has four consecutive top-10 finishes at Sonoma, tied for the longest active streak. He’s won at five road courses in his career, most of all drivers, but is still looking for his first win on the Napa Valley road course. He’s led laps in each of the last five Sonoma Cup Series events, tied for the record.

The 2020 Cup Series champion has the most road course wins among active drivers (seven) and the third all-time behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine) and Tony Stewart (eight). His average finish of 9.03 leads active drivers (minimum four starts).

In the Next Gen era on road courses, Elliott leads the series in top-five finishes (10), and his 12 top 10s are third most. His 147 laps led rank third and 610 points earned rank second.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 40th (Chicago Street Course)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 Valvoline Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Sonoma Races 19 271 6 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 0 Top 5 7 61 0 Top 10 10 114 1 Laps Led 769 3,747 26 Stage Wins 7 30 1 Average Finish 14.2 15.1 22.0

William Byron is in the midst of a career year, leading the NASCAR Cup Series points standings for 16 out of 19 weeks, including presently by 13 markers.

Through the same stretch of 19 races, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has paced the field for 769 laps across 13 events, the most races with a lap led by a driver and second most laps total.

In the Next Gen era on road courses, Byron has two wins (fifth most), 138 laps led (fourth most) and has collected 542 points.

In the last 10 road course races, the 27-year-old has two wins, five top-five finishes and seven top 10s, all tied for the most. He also has led 110 laps in that same span, tied for the second most.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 32 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 8th (Chicago Street Course)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 10th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Sonoma Races 19 344 8 Wins 0 8 0 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 4 44 0 Top 10 10 106 2 Laps Led 157 1,525 0 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 17.4 19.2 17.3

Alex Bowman sits 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings, holding a 39-point cushion above the elimination point.

The Tucson, Arizona, native has finished inside the top 10 in each of the last three road course races in 2025, making him one of only two drivers to do so.

Bowman’s average finish on road courses in 2025 is seventh, which ranks second among full-time drivers.

Bowman’s best finish across eight starts at Sonoma Raceway is ninth, achieved twice (2018, 2021).

In the Next Gen era, Bowman has accumulated six top-five finishes and nine top 10s on road courses.

With his eighth-place finish at Chicago, Bowman advanced to the third round of the NASCAR In-Season Tournament and will compete against Ty Dillon.

For this weekend’s Sonoma race, the Best Friends Animal shelter partner Friends of Upland Animal Shelter, in Sonoma, California.

Ally and HendrickCars.com are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports



2025 All-Time Sonoma Races 18 1,400 35 Wins 5 317* 8* Poles 5 258* 10* Top 5 26* 1,305* 36* Top 10 42* 2,229* 63* Laps Led 1,913* 84,225* 830* Stage Wins 15* 130 5*



*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

With Alex Bowman’s eighth-place run at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, Hendrick Motorsports remains the only organization to place at least one car in the top 10 of every event in 2025. That streak goes back 27 events to last season, the longest such run of any team in the Next Gen era.

The Hendrick Motorsports engine shop has won 15 combined poles (seven in the NASCAR Cup Series and eight in the Xfinity Series) and 16 combined races (five in the Cup Series, 10 in the Xfinity Series and the preseason Clash) this year. Its 39 victories in regular season Cup Series events are the most in the Next Gen era.

Hendrick Motorsports has led 1,913 laps through 19 events this year, accounting for 40% of all circuits completed in the Cup Series and more than any other team by 953.

Hendrick Motorsports enters this weekend’s race at Sonoma Raceway as the all-time leader in wins (eight), poles (10), top fives (36), top 10s (63) laps led (830) and stage wins (five).

Five of the last 10 road course races have gone to Hendrick Motorsports with Bowman, Kyle Larson (twice) and William Byron (twice) all winning in that span. Larson is the defending winner at Sonoma Raceway.



QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on racing in his home state of California: “It’s always special to go back home. I love having friends and family at the track, especially the friends that don’t typically get to go to the track. We have dominated there in the past – hopefully we’ll be just as good and catch Jeff Gordon (on Sonoma Raceway’s all-time wins list). It will feel hotter in Sonoma with the race being in July. The pavement will be a little bit slicker. I personally prefer the race to be in July, more enjoyable for everyone that comes into town and experience Napa (California).”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on Sonoma Raceway: “Sonoma is a track I always enjoy going to. Last year, I thought that we had really good pace, and our road course program this season has been strong, so that gives me confidence heading into this weekend. This entire stretch of races coming up, really, I think could be good for us. We’re within reach of the regular season championship, so running well and maximizing points is going to be really important.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on the team as it heads to Sonoma Raceway: “It’s been a rough couple weeks for our No. 24 team. We can’t get down though. We’ve been fast at every track and just had something, both in and out of our control, happen. Hopefully this weekend can just be a smooth one so we can get back in the groove we were in. I know everyone on the team has the same mindset, and no one is giving up.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on Sonoma Raceway: “Sonoma’s one of those places that really challenges you as a driver. It’s technical, it’s physical, and every lap you’re just trying to stay mistake-free. We are coming off of a solid race from Chicago. I feel like we got our bad luck out of the way and need to be consistent here on out to make sure that we stay off the cutoff line. We’re a team capable of winning it just hasn’t been in the cards for us yet.”