Weekend schedule and highlights for NASCAR at Sonoma

NASCAR’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Sonoma Raceway this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series West will join them, headlining Friday evening’s action with the General Tire 200.

The Craftsman Truck Series is off until July 25 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Cup Series

Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile multi-elevational road course with 12 turns. The race will consist of 110 laps for 218.9 miles.

Stage 1 ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 ends on Lap 55, and the final stage ends on Lap 110.

Joey Logano won the 2024 pole, and Kyle Larson is the returning race winner.

Kyle Larson leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in poles at Sonoma Raceway with four (2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022).

Kyle Busch (2008, 2015) and Kyle Larson (2021, 2024) lead all active drivers in wins at Sonoma Raceway with two wins each. Kyle Busch also leads all active drivers with the most starts at the track with 19.

In 2007, Juan Pablo Montoya started in 32nd place, the deepest in the field that a race winner has started at Sonoma. Of all active drivers, Kyle Busch started the deepest in the field (30th) to win at Sonoma in 2008.

Sonoma is the fourth of seven road course races on the Xfinity Series schedule this season.

Xfinity Series

Nine different drivers have won the last nine races of 2025. The record for most consecutive different winners is 13, and this has occurred three times.

There are eight races left in the Xfinity Series regular season and five remaining Playoff spots.

JR Motorsports has nine race wins in 2025 and is only three wins away from 100 total wins. There are only three teams that have won at least 100 Xfinity Series races: Joe Gibbs Racing (217), Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (138) and Richard Childress Racing (100).

Six of the last eight Xfinity Series races this season had a pass for the win in the final six laps.

Friday, July 1 at Sonoma

2:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Practice/All entries

3:10 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Qualifying (Timed/Impound)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice /All entries/CW App

5:10 Xfinity Series Qualifying/Impound/2 Groups/Multi-Vehicles

CW App

6:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 race

64 Laps, 127.36 Miles

FloRacing/SiriusXM

Post ARCA West race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, July 12, at Sonoma

1:35 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Practice

Timed: 2 Groups, 25 minutes Each Group

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

2:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound/2 Groups/Multi-Vehicle

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 race

Stages 20/45/79 Laps, 156.95 Miles

Purse: $1,651,939

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, July 13

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350

Stages 25/55/110 Laps = 218.9 Miles

Purse: $11,055,250

TNT Sports/max/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass