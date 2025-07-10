Wright Readies for Double Duty at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario (July 10, 2025) – After a standout debut at the 24 Hours of Spa where Wright Motorsports earned an impressive fourth-place finish in its first-ever entry at the legendary endurance race, the team returns to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition this weekend for the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). As the only Canadian stop on the 2025 IMSA calendar, the weekend presents a double-duty challenge for the Porsche customer team, who will field entries in both the WeatherTech Championship and the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge.

Full-season drivers Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer will share the No. 120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R in the GTD class of the WeatherTech Championship. While the duo has captured multiple podiums this year, they continue to chase their elusive first win of the 2025 season. Sunday’s headline race will be a two-hour and 40-minute sprint, requiring precision and consistency at one of North America’s most technical road courses. It will mark the first time both Adelson and Skeer have raced a Porsche 911 GT3 R on this circuit, making all of the track time of the weekend before the race critical for a strong performance.

In addition to his WeatherTech duties, Adam Adelson will compete solo in a pair of 45-minute VP Racing SportsCar Challenge races, piloting a second Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car for Wright Motorsports. With three wins and two third-place finishes in six starts, Adelson currently sits tied for first in the VP Challenge championship standings with AF Corse’s AJ Muss, heightening the stakes for the weekend.

Known for its high-speed corners and narrow, unforgiving layout, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park poses a thrilling test of driver skill and car balance. The absence of the GTP class this weekend opens the door for increased visibility and opportunity for GTD teams, while offering fans a more focused showcase of GT racing action.

All three races will air on Peacock domestically and imsa.tv for international audiences. The headlining race will take place on Sunday, July 13 at 2:05 PM, preceded by the VP Challenge races on Saturday at 8:50 AM and Sunday at 11:10 AM. For more event information, visit imsa.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

It’s great to be headed back to IMSA after the Spa 24! Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is one of those events that always stands out in the IMSA calendar; it’s a proper old school track, and GTP won’t be there, so it’s going to be a really unique experience. This track is extremely technical, and I haven’t raced here in GT3 machinery before, so for me it’ll be about being like a sponge and learning as much as I can as quickly as I can. It’s also a double-header weekend for me, as I’m racing in VP Racing Challenge, so I’ve been working extra hard to learn and prepare, as there are two championships I’m fighting for. Wright Motorsports has been performing extremely well this year, and I’m confident that as a team, we can bring home some great results this weekend.

Elliott Skeer

I’m excited to continue the momentum from Spa. Canadian Tire Motorsport Park has been a good track to me in the past but it’s unknown in this car. I’m feeling optimistic that a well-executed weekend could bring home a good result.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is a championship-winning Porsche customer racing team based in Batavia, Ohio, with a proven legacy in North American sports car racing. Over the last two decades, the team has become synonymous with professionalism, precision, and performance, competing in top-tier series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Wright Motorsports offers full-service race programs, driver development, and technical expertise to amateur and professional drivers alike. The team continues to grow its presence across North America and beyond while laying the foundation for future innovation in motorsport engineering and vehicle development.