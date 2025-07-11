Can’t Afford to Buy a Car? Try PCO Car Hire to Start Earning

Buying a car outright is becoming more and more difficult for PCO drivers due to rising costs and stricter licensing requirements. But just because you don’t own a car doesn’t mean you can’t start earning in the PCO industry.

Many companies provide cars to private hire drivers through the option of PCO car hire.

PCO hire is basically a rental agreement that allows you to drive a TfL-compliant private hire vehicle for a manageable weekly fee. The contract length ranges from a few weeks to over a year, allowing you to choose whether you want to keep the car for the short term or a long time.

How PCO Car Hire Works?

Normally, the whole process involves three main steps:

Step 1: Choose a Car

The first thing you should know is what type of car you want to drive: petrol, diesel, hybrid, electric, or a 7-seater. Once you have a preference, go to a reliable PCO hire company and choose your preferred car.

Step 2: Pay the Weekly Fee

Once you have picked a car, pay the weekly fee. Some companies also require a small deposit before handing over the car to the driver. The deposit is often refundable if you return the car in good condition.

Step 3: Start Driving

Pick a ride-hailing platform like Uber, Bolt, or Free Now and start driving. You can also register on multiple platforms for a steady workflow.

One thing to remember before driving away is that you should make sure the car is in good condition. Inspect the car inside and out to confirm it doesn’t have any minor or major damage. If you drive away and the damage is found later on, it could be blamed on you even if you weren’t at fault.

Key Benefits of PCO Car Hire

No Upfront Investment

Let’s be real, most drivers don’t have thousands of pounds in their bank account. Even if you started saving today to buy a car outright, it would probably take you several months or years, depending on how much money you save, to build up the required funds.

Can you wait that long? The answer is probably ‘no’.

PCO rental cars skip the long waiting period. If you have a valid PCO licence and other necessary documents, you can get a car and start earning within a day. As mentioned earlier, you just have to pay weekly rent and, in some cases, a small deposit, and that’s it.

Insurance Included

Having private hire insurance is essential for PCO drivers, as offering rides to paying passengers without private hire insurance is illegal. However, finding the right cover can be a complex process as you have to visit multiple companies, compare plans, and deal with a lot of paperwork.

A great benefit of PCO hire is that the cars you get are already insured. The insurance costs are usually covered in your weekly fee, so you don’t have to worry about extra costs as well. Plus, your car provider deals with all the paperwork and other insurance related matters.

If you are involved in an accident and damage the car body, the insurance provider will cover the costs of car body repair car polishing, and detailing.

This is a big relief because you can simply focus on driving and earning.

MOTs and Servicing

PCO drivers cover more miles than regular drivers, so their cars need more maintenance as well. This means frequent garage visits for servicing and keeping your car MOT-ready because failing an MOT can put you off the road, leading to loss of passengers and ultimately, income.

With PCO hire, you don’t have to worry about MOTs and servicing. Your car provider will be dealing with these to make your experience as stress-free as possible.

Remember that MOTs are performed every six months to make sure the car is safe and roadworthy for passengers.

An MOT check involves:

Ensuring the vehicle details match TfL’s records.

Comprehensive checks of brakes, lights, tyres, suspension, steering, etc.

Confirming the vehicle meets TfL criteria for CO2 and other emissions.

Inspecting the car bodywork, paint, and more.

All of this is taken care of by the car provider, giving you one less thing to worry about.

Breakdown Cover

No matter how well-maintained a car is, breakdowns can happen at any time. Sometimes, it could be something as minor as a flat tyre, while other times, a major issue that wasn’t properly addressed could pop up in the middle of nowhere.

Breakdowns can be frustrating because they cause delays and may even lead to the cancellation of the ride or negative reviews by passengers. In addition, you will have to find a reliable garage and manage a recovery vehicle if you don’t have proper support. All of this can take hours and put you under significant stress.

PCO car hire often includes breakdown cover as well. This means when you are stuck on the road due to a car problem, you just need to inform the car provider, and help will be on the way instantly.

Note: Some cheap PCO car hire packages may not include breakdown cover. Make sure it’s included in the package and don’t hesitate to pay a few extra pounds for added convenience.

Conclusion

PCO hire is an excellent way to get started for PCO drivers who can’t afford to buy a car outright. It’s a quick and simple process that offers several benefits. Just make sure you pay the weekly fee on time, as late or missed payments could lead to penalties and fines.