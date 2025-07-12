Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Start: 18th

Stage 1 Finish: 33rd

Stage 2 Finish: 25th

Finish: 15th

Josh Williams lost two positions during the opening 10 laps, falling to 20th. After settling into his car, Williams began picking up the pace, reeling back in 18th — and then 17th — with six laps remaining in the first stage. It was then that he brought the No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy down pit road for tires and fuel, flipping the stage. He took the green-white-checkered in 33rd and restarted in eighth due to the earlier pit call. He hung onto that spot until lap 35, when the No. 11 started to get caught by cars on fresher tires. With nine remaining in the middle stage, he ran in 11th, and as he closed in on another green-flag stop, he dropped to 12th on lap 39. He pitted for tires and fuel with five laps to go, and he finished Stage 2 in 25th. Restarting with 29 to go in the race, Williams was shoved from his fire-off position of eighth and rolled back to 17th. With 14 laps to go, Williams began crawling back up the order; he took 16th and ran a half-second quicker on lap 65 than he had been running throughout much of the stint. At the white flag, Williams took advantage of trouble in front and brought the No. 11 Chevy home in 15th.

“Really solid day. We got kinda shoved out of line on that last restart, so we didn’t really get the finish I think we could’ve had. Overall though, we built a fast car, we didn’t get involved in any messes, and we brought home a clean No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy. Really appreciate how hard our guys worked on getting the transmission changed [during practice]. That was a big deal.” – Josh Williams

No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Start: 31st

Stage 1 Finish: 23rd

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 32nd

Battling a free-handling No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet, Daniel Dye went off course during lap one but recovered, managing to keep the car clean from damage. He went on to finish the opening stage in 23rd before pitting during the stage break for a major swing of adjustments. Midway through the second stage, Dye reported that the No. 10 Chevy began slipping out of gear. The issue worsened, and he nursed the car to finish Stage 2 in 26th place. Dye continued fighting transmission issues throughout the final stage. Reporting a blistering tire, he pitted for tires with 13 laps left. The remainder of the race stayed green, and Dye finished in 32nd place.

“Tough day after losing third gear in stage 2 and then ultimately losing most of our second gear. That made it hard to make speed around the race track, but we nursed it to the end. Wish it was a better day for the No. 10 Champion Container team, but we will keep working.” – Daniel Dye

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 35th

Stage 2 Finish: 32nd

Finish: 34th

Christian Eckes battled tire issues early in the opening stage, pitting on lap six for a shredded left rear. He was reminded to manage his tires and that staying on the lead lap would set him up for the second stage. He stayed out during the first stage break and restarted from 10th place. On older tires than the rest of the field, Eckes held on in the top 20, before his left-rear tire began coming apart once again. He pitted for fresh tires and went on to finish the second stage in 32nd. Eckes and crew chief Alex Yontz debated strategies, deciding it was best to pit for tires and an air pressure adjustment during the stage break. He started the final stage from 28th. Making his way back into the top 25, Eckes had nowhere to go as a car in front of him spun. He hit head on, severely damaging the front end of the No. 16 Chevy as the caution came out. Eckes pitted for repairs but lost three laps in the process. The team managed to get Eckes back out on track, where he ran decent lap times, despite the damage. Eckes remained in the free-pass position, but the race went caution-free to the end. He went on to finish 34th.

“Despite the day we had, I’m really proud of this Kaulig Racing team for not giving up, and the result was not indicative of the hard work this group puts in. We will get it right, and I know better finishes will come. We’re keeping our heads up.” – Christian Eckes

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.