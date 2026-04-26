Podium Sweep for TeamSLR at Sonoma

Helio Meza, Alon Day and Connor Mosack Start and Finish 1-2-3;

Lanie Buice Takes Western Championship Class, Places Sixth Overall

Overview:

Date: April 25, 2026

Event: Sonoma Doubleheader (Round 3 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Location: Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway

Layout: 2.52-mile, 11-turn road course

Format: 40 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Cloudy, upper-50s

Winner: Helio Meza of TeamSLR

TeamSLR:

● Helio Meza – Started 1st, Finished 1st (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

● Alon Day – Started 2nd, Finished 2nd (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

● Connor Mosack – Started 3rd, Finished 3rd (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

● Lanie Buice – Started 6th, Finished 6th (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

M1 Racecars:

● Jared Odrick – Started 13th, Finished 11th (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

● Tim Carroll – Started 15th, Finished 20th (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

● John Moore – Started 30th, Finished 30th (Running, completed 38/40 laps)

Noteworthy:

● Meza, the 18-year-old from Houston, is now four-for-four to start his CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series career after today’s pole-to-checkered-flag victory. It led TeamSLR’s second consecutive 1-2-3 finish and 10th win in a row, beginning with 15-year-old Tristan McKee’s triumph at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington last June en route to the 2025 TA2 Series championship. It was also TeamSLR’s third 1-2-3 finish dating back to last June at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Meza was joined on the podium at the previous round March 14 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta by third-place Day and runner-up Andres Perez de Lara, the fulltime NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver who was making his first career TA2 Series start with TeamSLR.

● Day, the 34-year-old from Ashdod, Israel, improved one position from his Road Atlanta finish. The four-time NASCAR Euro Series champion made just his third career TA2 Series start Saturday.

● Mosack, the 27-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, returned to TeamSLR for the second time this season and the sixth since graduating to the NASCAR and ARCA ranks after fulltime TA2 Series seasons in 2021 and 2022. Saturday’s finish marked his ninth career TA2 Series podium in 41 starts.

● Buice, the 19-year-old from Jackson, Georgia, is a dual entry in this weekend’s field, competing both in the national series and for the first time in the TA2 Western Championship races. Her sixth-place overall finish was best in her five career TA2 Series starts, and was best among the Western Championship competitors in today’s 35-car field, making her the first female driver to win a Western Championship race.

● She moved up two positions on the starting grid for Sunday’s weekend doubleheader nightcap by virtue of the fourth-best overall race lap Saturday. Meza, Day and Mosack logged the top three race laps, respectively, giving TeamSLR a sweep of Sunday’s top four starting spots.

● Odrick, the 2025 TA2 Series Pro-Am Challenge champion, won the class for the second time in three races this season with his 11th-place finish overall in his No. 00 Black Underwear/M1 Racecars Camaro for Troy Benner Autosport. He was also victorious in the March 1 season opener at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway.

● Two other Western Championship competitors took to the track Saturday in M1 Racecars equipment – Southern Californian Carroll in the No. 46 Carroll Racing Development Ford Mustang, and Northern Californian Moore in the JM Environmental Ford Mustang.

Helio Meza, Driver, No. 28 Alessandros Racing/Chevrolet/SLR-M1 Racecars Camaro:

“This feels really good. Man, I don’t even know what to say. This team provides for me day in and day out every weekend, and I just think it all goes to their work ethic. They work so hard – we’re always going super late even when we’re fast, we’re always trying to be better. We know that everyone else is trying to catch up with us, so we can’t get content. We’re working hard, and obviously it showed with a 1-2-3 for TeamSLR, and with Lanie winning the Western Championship race, as well, so congrats to her. It’s a team effort and I can’t thank everyone enough – Alessandros Racing, TeamSLR, Heraldo Media Group, M1 Racecars, all my family from L.A., that came up to watch me, and my brother, Alonso, for coming out. There are a lot of people that make this possible. I’m just the guy that pushes the pedals and turns left and right, so all the credit goes to everyone with me.”

Alon Day, Driver, No. 17 JSSI/SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

“This is great. I’m still jet lagging. But, it was pretty good. I mean, I’m very happy for the team, TeamSLR. We did an amazing job. For tomorrow, we are all going to be top-four for start of the race. I want to thank JSSI for giving me the opportunity to be here. We had some of their guests, their employees, here with us today and I was glad that they could be here to celebrate with us. I wish I could do better, challenge Helio a bit, but he’s been doing an amazing job. We will try to be one position better tomorrow.”

Connor Mosack, Driver, No. 48 Friends of Jaclyn/Guthrie’s Garage/SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

“I’m speechless. There are a couple of people I really need to say thanks to. First of all, JSSI for giving me the opportunity to be here. Without them, I wouldn’t be here. And TeamSLR, I mean, they worked really hard. Yesterday, we had a bad crash in practice and I couldn’t qualify, and so that’s the reason why I started from the back. Those guys, each one of them, they did a hell of a job giving me a fighter jet. That’s what it felt like.”

Lanie Buice, Driver, No. 27 Sunoco/Guthrie’s Garage/SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

“That was a lot of fun. I cannot thank TeamSLR enough, and Chevrolet and Sunoco Race Fuels and Guthrie’s Garage for the opportunity to be out here. Everybody just gave me a really good car this weekend and I’m just super grateful. Congrats to my teammates – they’re all top-three and it’s really cool to see. I’m just super proud to be a part of this. That was my first Western start, and I can’t wait to see what we can do while we’re running for that championship. My door came off on the first lap, I don’t really know what happened there. It didn’t affect me and everything turned out fine. Apparently, I didn’t really need the door. I guess you could say that I blew the door off of it (laughs).”

Next Up:

Round four of the 2026 Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series is the second race of this weekend’s Sonoma doubleheader Sunday. The 40-lap, 75-minute race around the 2.52-mile, 11-turn circuit is set for 5:10 p.m. EDT. Live streaming video will be provided by RacingAmerica.tv and the @GoTransAm page on YouTube.

About TeamSLR:

TeamSLR (Scott Lagasse Racing) competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr. The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 130 races and 10 championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. TeamSLR would like to thank its supporters CUBE 3 Architecture, Franklin Road Apparel, Kallberg Racing, and Guthrie’s Garage. For more information, please visit us online at www.TeamSLR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on LinkedIn.

About M1 Racecars:

M1 is an Official Chassis Supplier to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. M1 Racecars are professionally engineered for the Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series, SCCA Competition, and Track Day events. We offer chassis only, rolling chassis and complete race-ready builds in Camaro, Mustang, and Challenger body styles. We utilize only the highest quality materials and our race-winning technology to produce the most stable and predictable racecar on the track today. The proprietary chassis design by M1 has been CAD-perfected by our engineering staff to ensure that each completed chassis is identical and performs as expected. Our chassis materials are CNC Mandrel bent and cut to our exacting standards, which results in the most precise and cost-effective build. M1 has selected Scott Lagasse Racing to be the exclusive distributor for M1 Racecars worldwide. The race team also provides M1 with vital technical assistance and on-track feedback to support our performance development efforts. This combination is a powerful asset to M1 and to every M1 customer.