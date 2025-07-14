Proven Winner Rajah Caruth Joins Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for Dover Xfinity Series Race with Events DC

Statesville, NC (July 14, 2025) –Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that two-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 32 Chevrolet in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, with support from Caruth’s longtime partner Events DC and Team Chevy.

This marks Caruth’s return to the Xfinity Series (2023), bringing one of the sport’s most exciting young talents to the team’s lineup for the weekend.

Caruth and Anderson first connected in 2020, building a relationship over the years grounded in respect and a shared appreciation for the grind of climbing the NASCAR ladder. Both have benefitted from Chevrolet’s support and development, and this weekend they’ll team up to showcase what they can do together.

“I’m excited to return to the Xfinity Series this weekend at one of my home tracks with EventsDC, Team Chevy, and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport,” stated Caruth.

“EventsDC has been a part of my village since my early career in late models and ARCA, and to bring them to the national series stage of NASCAR at the Monster Mile is a full circle moment. I’ve known Jordan since 2020 and witnessed his group’s rise into being a contending Xfinity team-I am thankful Chevy made the connection for us to compete in this event. I’m looking forward to having fun and putting on a good show for the DMV-faithful.”

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, D.C., has championed Caruth’s career from his early days, embodying the pride of his hometown and his commitment to excellence on and off the track. With Dover Motor Speedway located just a short drive from the nation’s capital, this partnership underscores the connection between Caruth, his community, and one of NASCAR’s toughest venues.

“Having a driver of Rajah’s caliber join our team at Dover is a huge opportunity,” said team owner Jordan Anderson.

“He’s already proven himself as a winner at one of the highest levels of our sport, and having watched him grow from a determined young racer into a two-time Truck Series winner has been incredible. We’re proud to field a Chevrolet for him this weekend and to work alongside Events DC to showcase what Rajah can do. It continues to speaks volumes about how far this team has come that we have had the depth of drivers, like Rajah, compete for us this season.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the action live on CW Network (check local listings for exact channel), and through Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport’s social media channels for behind-the-scenes content throughout the weekend.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport

Founded by NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson and partnered with John Bommarito of the Bommarito Automotive Group, JAR‑BA is a competitive full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series team. With a philosophy rooted in perseverance, family values, and grit, the team scored its first win at Talladega in 2023 and continues to grow into one of the most respected independent operations in the garage.