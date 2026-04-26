RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Earn Top-10 Result at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 7th

Start: 1st

Points: 3rd

“For some reason, we didn’t have a bubble on our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet this weekend, like we normally do. Nobody could get to my bumper, and I couldn’t get to theirs, and if I did try to get help, all I did was slow the mile per hour down and not really get a hook up or connection. I’m definitely puzzled, but we’re going to focus on being better. I’m really confident in everybody at RCR and ECR back in Welcome that after this weekend, we’ll put our heads together and not reinvent the wheel, but rethink our strategy, and I think that we can give and take. At the end of the day, I feel like if me and Austin (Hill) have what we need in the pack, we’re going to be tough to beat, and I just feel like we didn’t have it today for some reason.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Team Rebound for 13th-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 13th

Start: 6th

Points: 8th

“Man, it feels like everything that can go wrong for our No. 21 team is going wrong right now. Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet fired off loose on entry, but Chad (Haney, crew chief) and the guys got the balance tightened up so I could take pushes and stay closed up to the guy in front of me. It felt fine when we were leading the pack, but the runs were building and coming very fast today. During our green flag stop, I stalled the car leaving the box and that cost us a ton of track position. Unfortunately, the race went caution free from that point and we didn’t get a break. That’s our luck right now but I’m proud to be a part of this group and I believe we would have had a shot at the win otherwise.” -Austin Hill