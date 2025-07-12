Roto-Rooter Expands into Multi-Year Relationship with JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Partnership with Leading Plumbing Company to Include Multiple JRM Properties

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 12, 2025) – JR Motorsports announced today that Roto-Rooter, a leading provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services will return to the organization as a primary partner for seven NASCAR Xfinity Series events each year beginning in 2026, including races with Justin Allgaier and additional JRM drivers to be established at a later date. In addition to their return to the NXS and full-season associate with the team’s Late Model program, Roto-Rooter will also expand their partnership to include a personal service agreement with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“We are excited to continue growing our relationship with Roto-Rooter,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I feel like JR Motorsports offers an amazing marketing platform across the board and it’s great when partners see the value that our companies provide. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can continue to deliver for Roto-Rooter on and off the track.”

Roto-Rooter’s partnership expansion looks to drive brand, product and service awareness for commercial and residential needs by utilizing JRM and Earnhardt Jr. in various programs. One focus is educating home and business owners on Roto-Rooter’s recently launched mobile app. The app allows consumers to easily schedule plumbing services, track service orders, and access exclusive coupons.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Dale, Kelley, and everyone at JR Motorsports. Partnering with JR Motorsports means more than just sponsorship — it’s about being part of a true team,” said Roto-Rooter President, Thad Reinhard. “We share the same values; reliability, hard work, and a drive to succeed, both on and off the track. We’re especially thrilled to be working more closely with Dale on a personal level and to follow his journey in the Late Model series. I’m looking forward to watching our relationship continue to grow.”

The origins of Roto-Rooter can be traced back to 1933, when Samuel Blanc invented the first electromechanical sewer cleaning machine from a 1/6 HP washing machine motor, roller skate wheels, and a spinning steel cable with cutting blades on its tip. The Roto-Rooter machine was a breakthrough device because for the first time, sewers could be cleared and cleaned of tree roots and other debris without the need to dig up the pipes. By 1935, Roto-Rooter Corporation was established, becoming one of the earliest franchised businesses in the country.

Connor Zilisch and the No. 88 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet are set to take the green flag from Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12, at 4:30 p.m. ET on the CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT ROTO-ROOTER

Founded in 1935, Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services in North America. Roto-Rooter provides services to homeowners and businesses in 121 company-owned territories and more than 345 franchise territories; serving over 92% of the U.S. population and approximately 40% of the Canadian population.

Roto-Rooter service technicians, plumbers, and water cleanup specialists benefit from solid careers with on-the-job training and high earnings potential. Roto-Rooter technicians work with the best equipment available, using proprietary sewer and drain cleaning machines, cables, and cutting blades manufactured in Roto-Rooter’s plant in West Des Moines, Iowa. Roto-Rooter has one of the most enduring and famous jingles in advertising history: “Call Roto-Rooter, that’s the name, and away go troubles down the drain!”

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.