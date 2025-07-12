Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Sonoma Raceway; July 12, 2025

Track: Sonoma Raceway

Race: Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250; 79 Laps –20/25/34; 156.95 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; July 12, 2025 1:30 p.m PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

TV: CW Network

Radio: Peformance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Prepares for Wine Country Challenge at Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif. (July 11, 2025) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads west to the rolling hills of California’s Sonoma Raceway for this weekend’s Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250—a technical 79-lap battle around the 1.99-mile, 12-turn road course that’s quickly become a fan-favorite on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.

Set against the backdrop of Northern California’s wine country, the team will field three entries in Saturday’s Pit Boss/ FoodMaxx 250: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 BG Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins driving the No. 31 Warrior Health Foundation Chevrolet, and Austin Green piloting the No. 32 3Dimensional.com Chevrolet.

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 is one of the newest additions to the Xfinity Series calendar, first introduced in 2023. It demands precision, patience, and poise—combining tight hairpins, elevation changes, and fast downhill corners that reward rhythm and track awareness. With just two prior Xfinity races at Sonoma, data is limited, and opportunities abound for up-and-coming teams to shine on equal footing.

Returning to the seat of the No. 27 BG Chevrolet, Jeb Burton brings a foundation of experience and grit to the road course. A former winner on superspeedways, Burton continues to build consistency in 2025, with Sonoma offering another shot to break into the top 10. His prior Sonoma starts saw him qualify mid-pack but show steady race pace and tire management—key elements for a strong finish. His focus will be on clean stages, smart pit strategy, and maximizing points toward the Playoffs.

Blaine Perkins, a California native from Bakersfield, embraces a homecoming of sorts as he suits up in the No. 31 Warrior Health Foundation Chevrolet. Representing the West Coast with pride, Perkins is eager to deliver in front of local fans and partners. With momentum building through the middle of the season, he sees Sonoma as a prime venue to elevate his best finish of the year. Familiarity with the area and natural comfort on road courses could help him capitalize on late-race chaos and move toward a Top-10 result.

Austin Green returns to the No. 32 3Dimensinoal.com Chevrolet after showcasing an impressive Top-10 at the Chicago Street Circuit last weekend. A relative newcomer to national NASCAR competition, Green has demonstrated poise and potential when given the opportunity. As a technical driver with strong car control, Sonoma’s rhythm-based layout plays well to his strengths. With limited Xfinity starts under his belt and a fourth place finish at , Green enters the weekend with a clean slate and a big opportunity to impress against a stacked field.

Team strategy this weekend centers around qualifying position, tire longevity, and staying clear of mid-pack mayhem. Sonoma rewards drivers who can adapt lap-to-lap, and all three Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport drivers will be tasked with balancing aggression with discipline across each of the race’s three stages. The pit crew’s execution during green-flag stops will be crucial, as position lost on pit road is often hard to regain on this narrow, technical circuit.

Saturday’s on-track schedule will see the green flag wave for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at 1:30 p.m. PT. LIVE on the CW Network (Check your local listings for exact channel).

Perkins in the No. 31 will lead the JAR contingent starting from the 12th position, followed by Burton in 17th, and Green from 33rd.

With the NASCAR Xfinity Series season nearing its midpoint, the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 represents an opportunity for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport to showcase its progress and push forward as a competitive independent operation. Rooted in grit and growth, the Statesville-based team continues to build momentum across its three-car program—and with Burton’s experience, Perkins’ home track motivation, and Green’s rising potential, all signs point toward a weekend full of promise in wine country.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.