Shane van Gisbergen Secures Back-to-Back Xfinity Poles at Sonoma

Shane van Gisbergen secured the top starting spot for the second year in a row at Sonoma Raceway, earning the pole position for Saturday’s upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250.

The New Zealander’s qualifying lap on Friday marked the fifth pole of his Xfinity Series career in 34 starts. It also continues a hot streak for van Gisbergen, who earned pole positions in both the Xfinity and Cup Series events last weekend in Chicago.

“Last weekend was epic,” van Gisbergen said. “JRM built me a rocket, and I’m glad our strategy ended up working out and we were able to get the win. I’m a lucky guy to be able to drive some fast Chevrolets.

“Looking forward to Sonoma this weekend. It’s an awesome track and I had a blast racing there last season and even brought home the win. Hoping to do it again this weekend for my No. 9 JRM team.”

He will share the front row with JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch, a three-time Xfinity Series race winner. It will be an interesting matchup as Zilisch and van Gisbergen finished 1-2 last week at the Chicago Street Course, with van Gisbergen taking home the trophy.

Rounding out the top five in the qualifying session were Sam Mayer in third, Jesse Love in fourth, and William Sawalich in fifth.

Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed and Justin Allgaier completed the top 10.

Eight races are remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season and five available remaining Playoff spots.

If van Gisbergen takes the checkered flag on Saturday, it would be his third win of the 2025 season.

You can tune into The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race live on The CW with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The green flag will start the race at 4:50 p.m. ET.