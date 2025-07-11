Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup PR
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway Outlook

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Sonoma Raceway, a 1.99-mile NASCAR configuration, multi-elevational paved road course, and drag strip located just outside of Sonoma, California.

Joey Logano won last season’s pole on June 8, 2024, with a lap of 97.771 mph (73.273 secs), and Kyle Larson executed a late pit strategy for a wild Cup victory. Larson led twice for 19 laps in an event where he dodged a series of on-track carnages within the first two stage periods. Larson was able to pace his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry smoothly around Sonoma’s 12-turn circuit for the final eight laps for his second win at his home track.

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Track & Race Information for the Toyota / Save Mart 350

Purse: $11,055,250
Track Size: 1.99 miles
Number of Turns: 12
Track: Multi-Elevational Paved Road Course
Race Length: 110 laps / 218.9 miles

Time

July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Stages

  • Stage 1 Length: 25 laps
  • Stage 2 Length: 30 laps (ends on Lap 55)
  • Final Stage Length: 55 laps (ends on Lap 110)

Who and what should you look out for at Sonoma Raceway?

The top 10 average starting positions at Sonoma for active drivers:

PosActive DriverAverage Start# Races
1Kyle Larson3.810
2Tyler Reddick4.754
3Chase Elliott6.1258
4Ty Gibbs82
5Daniel Suárez10.2867
6William Byron10.8336
7AJ Allmendinger10.92313
8Joey Logano10.93315
9Ryan Blaney148
10Kyle Busch14.05319

Seven of the last eight NASCAR Cup Series races have been from a top-10 starting position at Sonoma.

DateRace WinnerPole Winner
06/09/2024Kyle LarsonJoey Logano
06/11/2023Martin Truex Jr.Denny Hamlin
06/12/2022Daniel SuarezKyle Larson
06/06/2021Kyle LarsonKyle Larson
06/23/2019Martin Truex Jr.Kyle Larson
06/24/2018Martin Truex Jr.Kyle Larson
06/25/2017Kevin HarvickKyle Larson
06/26/2016Tony StewartCarl Edwards
06/28/2015Kyle BuschA.J. Allmendinger
06/22/2014Carl EdwardsJamie McMurray
  • Kyle Larson leads the NCS in average starting position at Sonoma with a 3.8 in 10 starts. Larson also has four poles, two wins, two top fives, four top 10s, and the fifth-best average finish of 13.0. With the four poles (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022), Larson leads all active NCS drivers in poles at Sonoma.
  • Kyle Busch (2008, 2015) and Kyle Larson (2021, 2024) lead all active drivers in wins at Sonoma in the NCS with two victories each. Busch, Larson, and Daniel Suárez (2022) are the only three active winners at Sonoma. The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started to win the race is 30th, which was by Busch in 2008.
  • Chase Elliott has four top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 11.125.
  • Ross Chastain has one top five, four top 10s, and an average finish of 12.400.
  • Chris Buescher has three top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 12.750.
  • Joey Logano has two poles, four top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 13.467.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Dollar Tree Extends Multi-Year Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Weekend schedule and highlights for NASCAR at Sonoma
01:30
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen sweeps Chicago with second Cup victory of 2025
02:29
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen outduels teammate Zilisch for a second Xfinity victory at Chicago
02:33
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Chicago Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:00

Latest articles

Thunderstorms Send Hauger to Pole at Iowa Speedway

Official Release -
Hauger had the third-fastest lap in Friday's abbreviated practice, turning a lap of 165.073 mph in Andretti Global's No. 28 Nammo entry.
Read more

ARCA Menards Series West Announces New Series Director 

Official Release -
The ARCA Menards Series announced today that Steve York has been selected as the new ARCA Menards Series West Series Director, effective immediately.
Read more

Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence Named Grand Marshal For Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Official Release -
Sonoma Raceway officials announced that Tyler Florence will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on July 13.
Read more

Young’s Motorsports Sonoma Raceway Team Preview

Official Release -
The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category