The Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Sonoma Raceway, a 1.99-mile NASCAR configuration, multi-elevational paved road course, and drag strip located just outside of Sonoma, California.
Joey Logano won last season’s pole on June 8, 2024, with a lap of 97.771 mph (73.273 secs), and Kyle Larson executed a late pit strategy for a wild Cup victory. Larson led twice for 19 laps in an event where he dodged a series of on-track carnages within the first two stage periods. Larson was able to pace his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry smoothly around Sonoma’s 12-turn circuit for the final eight laps for his second win at his home track.
Track & Race Information for the Toyota / Save Mart 350
Purse: $11,055,250
Track Size: 1.99 miles
Number of Turns: 12
Track: Multi-Elevational Paved Road Course
Race Length: 110 laps / 218.9 miles
Time
July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Stages
- Stage 1 Length: 25 laps
- Stage 2 Length: 30 laps (ends on Lap 55)
- Final Stage Length: 55 laps (ends on Lap 110)
Who and what should you look out for at Sonoma Raceway?
The top 10 average starting positions at Sonoma for active drivers:
|Pos
|Active Driver
|Average Start
|# Races
|1
|Kyle Larson
|3.8
|10
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|4.75
|4
|3
|Chase Elliott
|6.125
|8
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|8
|2
|5
|Daniel Suárez
|10.286
|7
|6
|William Byron
|10.833
|6
|7
|AJ Allmendinger
|10.923
|13
|8
|Joey Logano
|10.933
|15
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|14
|8
|10
|Kyle Busch
|14.053
|19
Seven of the last eight NASCAR Cup Series races have been from a top-10 starting position at Sonoma.
|Date
|Race Winner
|Pole Winner
|06/09/2024
|Kyle Larson
|Joey Logano
|06/11/2023
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Denny Hamlin
|06/12/2022
|Daniel Suarez
|Kyle Larson
|06/06/2021
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Larson
|06/23/2019
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|06/24/2018
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|06/25/2017
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Larson
|06/26/2016
|Tony Stewart
|Carl Edwards
|06/28/2015
|Kyle Busch
|A.J. Allmendinger
|06/22/2014
|Carl Edwards
|Jamie McMurray
- Kyle Larson leads the NCS in average starting position at Sonoma with a 3.8 in 10 starts. Larson also has four poles, two wins, two top fives, four top 10s, and the fifth-best average finish of 13.0. With the four poles (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022), Larson leads all active NCS drivers in poles at Sonoma.
- Kyle Busch (2008, 2015) and Kyle Larson (2021, 2024) lead all active drivers in wins at Sonoma in the NCS with two victories each. Busch, Larson, and Daniel Suárez (2022) are the only three active winners at Sonoma. The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started to win the race is 30th, which was by Busch in 2008.
- Chase Elliott has four top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 11.125.
- Ross Chastain has one top five, four top 10s, and an average finish of 12.400.
- Chris Buescher has three top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 12.750.
- Joey Logano has two poles, four top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 13.467.