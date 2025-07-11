The Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Sonoma Raceway, a 1.99-mile NASCAR configuration, multi-elevational paved road course, and drag strip located just outside of Sonoma, California.

Joey Logano won last season’s pole on June 8, 2024, with a lap of 97.771 mph (73.273 secs), and Kyle Larson executed a late pit strategy for a wild Cup victory. Larson led twice for 19 laps in an event where he dodged a series of on-track carnages within the first two stage periods. Larson was able to pace his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry smoothly around Sonoma’s 12-turn circuit for the final eight laps for his second win at his home track.

Track & Race Information for the Toyota / Save Mart 350

Purse: $11,055,250

Track Size: 1.99 miles

Number of Turns: 12

Track: Multi-Elevational Paved Road Course

Race Length: 110 laps / 218.9 miles

Time

July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 25 laps

Stage 2 Length: 30 laps (ends on Lap 55)

Final Stage Length: 55 laps (ends on Lap 110)

Who and what should you look out for at Sonoma Raceway?

The top 10 average starting positions at Sonoma for active drivers:

Pos Active Driver Average Start # Races 1 Kyle Larson 3.8 10 2 Tyler Reddick 4.75 4 3 Chase Elliott 6.125 8 4 Ty Gibbs 8 2 5 Daniel Suárez 10.286 7 6 William Byron 10.833 6 7 AJ Allmendinger 10.923 13 8 Joey Logano 10.933 15 9 Ryan Blaney 14 8 10 Kyle Busch 14.053 19

Seven of the last eight NASCAR Cup Series races have been from a top-10 starting position at Sonoma.

Date Race Winner Pole Winner 06/09/2024 Kyle Larson Joey Logano 06/11/2023 Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin 06/12/2022 Daniel Suarez Kyle Larson 06/06/2021 Kyle Larson Kyle Larson 06/23/2019 Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson 06/24/2018 Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson 06/25/2017 Kevin Harvick Kyle Larson 06/26/2016 Tony Stewart Carl Edwards 06/28/2015 Kyle Busch A.J. Allmendinger 06/22/2014 Carl Edwards Jamie McMurray