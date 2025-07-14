Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Toyota/Save Mart 350

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 26th

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 7th

Finish: 17th

Ty Dillon and the Kaulig Racing No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet team started Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway from the 26th position and with a 17th-place finish, advanced the final four in the In-Season Challenge. Starting the race from 26th, Dillon struggeld with the handling of the No. 10 Chevrolet early in the race. With the majority of the field pitting before the end of the first stage, Dillon finished the opening stage in sixth and pitted for four tires, fuel and adjustments. During the second stage, Dillon again played the pit strategy to his advantage and finished the second stage in seventh. Making a routine pit stop during the stage two break, Dillon was tagged with a pit road penalty and was forced to start the race from the tail end of the field at the start of the final stage. Picking off one competitor at a time, and continuing to improve the No. 10 Chevrolet, Dillon made a last lap move to finish the race in 17th. With his finish, Dillon advances to the next round of the In-Season Challenge over Alex Bowman and will now face John Hunter Nemechek at Dover Motor Speedway.

“It was a rough couple of laps there. Alex (Bowman) and I race really clean. I told him – man, if it wasn’t for the million dollars, I probably wouldn’t have done that, but I had to. It’s been an incredible run for this No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team. We’ve worked so hard for this opportunity. I can’t thank Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Ty Norris and Kaulig Racing for giving me the opportunity to shine again. I’ve worked so hard to get here and I’m just grateful. All of our partners that are on board, this has just been so much fun.

We’re going to give it all we’ve got at Dover; put pressure on the guys. I think you’ve seen through this that our team doesn’t quit. I saw the No. 48 there at the end, and I knew it was our opportunity to race hard and go get him. Just proud of this team’s effort.” – Ty Dillon

No. 16 Big Sipz Camaro ZL1

Start: 5th

Stage 1 Finish: 15th

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 18th

AJ Allmendinger qualified fifth for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Allmendinger reported his No. 16 Big Sipz Chevy was loose while he was stuck behind the No. 19, unable to make a pass. As the first stage went on, Allmendinger fell back three positions as he radioed to the team the rear tires had faded, and he needed information to help him save the tires for longer in the run. The team pit before the end of the first stage and restarted the second stage in eighth. On lap 31, Allmendinger spun on his own from fifth place as the car got loose. He fell back to 34th and battled his way back through the remainder of the race. He drove up to 10th place before coming to pit road on lap 82 for service to his Chevy. On the final restart of the day, Allmendinger was in 29th position and gained 11 spots in two laps to earn an 18th place finish.

“Frustrating day for out No. 16 team. I struggled with a very loose racecar all day and my mistake at the beginning of the second stage really put us behind. My team fought hard to get the best result and to make the car better as the day went on. Proud of their effort but we want more.” – AJ Allmendinger

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.