HFT Advance | Dover

Dover Event Info:

Date: Sunday, July 20

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Dover, Delaware

Format: 400 Laps, 400 miles, Stages: 125-250-400

TV: TNT

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:45 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Dover Motor Speedway hosts its lone race date of the season this weekend as the 21st points race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Sam Mayer holds the best average finish (10.6) among full-time Xfinity drivers this season.

Mayer has started inside the top 10 in each of his last six starts dating back to Nashville Superspeedway in May.

Sheldon Creed has recorded two consecutive top-10 finishes, both on road courses, at the Chicago Street Course (3rd) and Sonoma (10th).

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Dover (Cup)

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Custer makes his fifth Cup start at Dover this weekend, where he has finished no worse than 15th over his four starts. Both top-10 finishes came back-to-back in 2020 (10th) and 2021 (10th).

His 11.5 average finish at Dover is the highest of any track on the NASCAR circuit this season (min. two starts).

His best start came in 2020 (10th), and he boasts a 22.8 average starting position.

Custer has seven top-10 results in eight Xfinity Series starts at Dover, leading 332 total laps and earning the checkered flag in 2019. He also has three Truck starts at the “Monster Mile”.

Creed at Dover (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his fourth Xfinity start at Dover on Saturday, where he is coming off a fourth-place finish in last season’s race. His other top-10 result came in 2022 when he finished eighth after starting 11th.

He has started inside the top 10 in each of his last two starts and carries a 6.3 average starting position into the weekend.

Mayer at Dover (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his fourth Xfinity start at Dover this weekend, coming off a third-place finish in last season’s race. He also finished ninth two seasons ago and fifth in 2022.

His best start was on the front row in 2022, and he holds an average starting position of 15.3.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings with 255 points heading into Dover this Sunday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 8th, 00: 10th): Mayer sits eighth in the Xfinity points standings with 627 total points on the season, behind the seven winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 518 points.