Front Row Motorsports: Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Horizon Hobby Ford Team

Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Event: Race 23 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Dover Motor Speedway (1.00-mile)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith heads to Dover, Delaware this weekend to take on the Dover Motor Speedway. While Smith only has one NASCAR Cup Series start at the one-mile concrete oval, he does have one win at the track in the Truck Series, taking the checkered flag in 2020.

The No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will carry the Horizon Hobby colors this weekend in the RC brands’ second primary race of the season. Smith, an avid RC enthusiast himself, is hoping to repeat the same success he and Horizon Hobby achieved during Smith’s 2022 NCTS Series Championship campaign where the Huntington Beach, California native earned 14 top five’s,19 top 10’s, and four wins.

Horizon Hobby and its Losi brand has strategically built a footprint in NASCAR for RC enthusiasts and racing fans alike, becoming the officially licensed maker of NASCAR RC cars. In 2024, Horizon Hobby debuted six NASCAR Cup Series schemes, including the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse. All current offerings can be found at your local RC dealer or online at www.horizonhobby.com/nascar/.

“Dover is such a cool track — you feel like you’re flying out there,” said Smith. “Our team is heading into the weekend with a lot of confidence, especially since I’ve been to Victory Lane here before in the Truck Series. We may be sitting 25th in points, but we’ve got the speed to close that gap and make a push toward the top-20. I’m also really excited to have Horizon Hobby and Losi back on board. Ryan (Bergenty) and I are always racing their RC cars around the shop, so it’d be awesome to get them a win this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT HORIZON HOBBY

Horizon Hobby was founded in 1985. Since then, Horizon Hobby has become the global leader in RC products and accessories. Horizon Hobby is committed to delivering innovative products and providing an exceptional customer experience. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby consumers, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry. Horizon Hobby has locations in the United States, Germany, England, and China. The company is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.