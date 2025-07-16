Front Row Motorsports: Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Horizon Hobby Ford Team
Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025
Event: Race 23 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Dover Motor Speedway (1.00-mile)
#of Laps: 400
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith heads to Dover, Delaware this weekend to take on the Dover Motor Speedway. While Smith only has one NASCAR Cup Series start at the one-mile concrete oval, he does have one win at the track in the Truck Series, taking the checkered flag in 2020.
The No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will carry the Horizon Hobby colors this weekend in the RC brands’ second primary race of the season. Smith, an avid RC enthusiast himself, is hoping to repeat the same success he and Horizon Hobby achieved during Smith’s 2022 NCTS Series Championship campaign where the Huntington Beach, California native earned 14 top five’s,19 top 10’s, and four wins.
Horizon Hobby and its Losi brand has strategically built a footprint in NASCAR for RC enthusiasts and racing fans alike, becoming the officially licensed maker of NASCAR RC cars. In 2024, Horizon Hobby debuted six NASCAR Cup Series schemes, including the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Dark Horse. All current offerings can be found at your local RC dealer or online at www.horizonhobby.com/nascar/.
“Dover is such a cool track — you feel like you’re flying out there,” said Smith. “Our team is heading into the weekend with a lot of confidence, especially since I’ve been to Victory Lane here before in the Truck Series. We may be sitting 25th in points, but we’ve got the speed to close that gap and make a push toward the top-20. I’m also really excited to have Horizon Hobby and Losi back on board. Ryan (Bergenty) and I are always racing their RC cars around the shop, so it’d be awesome to get them a win this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT HORIZON HOBBY
Horizon Hobby was founded in 1985. Since then, Horizon Hobby has become the global leader in RC products and accessories. Horizon Hobby is committed to delivering innovative products and providing an exceptional customer experience. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby consumers, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry. Horizon Hobby has locations in the United States, Germany, England, and China. The company is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.