Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Dover Motor Speedway

Putting with Police: Last week, Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Giving partnered with First Tee of Greater Akron for their 8th Annual Law Enforcement Education Day – Putting with Police. Each year, over 340 kids from the Akron, Ohio, area attend this event with the goal of creating positive, fun, and educational interactions between local youth and law enforcement personnel. First Tee is one of 25 local nonprofits benefitting from proceeds raised by Kaulig Giving at the annual PGA Tour Champions event held at Firestone Country Club, an event that Kaulig Racing’s drivers participated in last month. Click HERE for more info.

The NASCAR Foundation License to Drive Track Laps at Daytona:

On Wednesday, July 23rd, fans have the opportunity to drive their vehicle on track at Daytona International Speedway with a $50 donation to The NASCAR Foundation. For more details on the event, click here.

California Sipz:

Kaulig Racing welcomed new partner Big Sipz to the team at Sonoma Raceway with the No. 16 Chevrolet team and AJ Allmendinger. A whirlwind weekend showcasing the best of NASCAR, Kaulig Racing hosted executives from Big Sipz and globally recognized hip-hop artist and influencer Waka Flocka.

A wine-based ready-to-drink cocktail at 16% alcohol-by-volume, Big Sipz is one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink brands in the country offering a variety of bold flavors, including margaritas, fruit punch and ‘Merica flavored wine-based cocktails. Big Sipz is available in many retail and convenient store locations across the country.

At Dover Motor Speedway:

Kaulig Racing has made six starts at Dover Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, earning one top-10 finish.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kaulig Racing has earned four top fives and nine top-10 finishes at the Monster Mile.

32 Drivers. 5 Races. $1 Million on the Line.

The In-Season Challenge includes five rounds at five tracks.

Round 1: EchoPark Speedway

Round 2: Chicago Street Course

Round 3: Sonoma Raceway

Round 4: Dover Motor Speedway

Championship Round: Indianapolis Motor Speedway – The winner walks away with $1 Million!

In Challenge Round 3, Ty Dillon advanced over Alex Bowman with a last-lap pass at Sonoma Raceway.

For Challenge Round 4, in a bracket format, four drivers compete head-to-head with the highest finishers advancing to the Championship Round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ty Dillon will take on John Hunter Nemechek for the fourth round at Dover Motor Speedway.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will serve as the primary partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Saturday, July 19

Ty Dillon will be at the Monster Mile Bash from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET. Dillon will be a guest bartender at Miles Beach starting at 6:00 p.m., which will be followed by a trip to the Speedway Children’s Charities Dunk Tank at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

Dillon will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 11:00 a.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At Dover Motor Speedway:

Ty Dillon will make his 12th Cup Series start at Dover Motor Speedway this Sunday for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. In his previous 11 starts in the series, Dillon has led 28 laps and earned a best finish of 14th in 2017.

Dillon has 10 starts in the Xfinity Series, where he has led 11 laps and had two top-five finishes, seven top-10 finishes, and a career-best finish of second in 2016. In the Craftsman Truck Series, Dillon has two starts with a career-best finish of sixth in 2012.

This weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, Dillon will go head-to-head with John Hunter Nemechek in the In-Season Challenge for the chance to race for $1 million in the Championship Round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



“Dover is a track where I have had some highs and lows. In my rookie season with Germain Racing, we were leading inside 40 to go and were probably going to end up third or fourth, and the caution came out. Someone blew up off turn four and we had a big crash on a green-white-checkered while running fourth. I’ve always felt like opportunity given at the right time; we can really capitalize there. I’ve also had some really rough days and some decent days, so all over the map at Dover.

Qualifying is important at Dover with a pit road that is difficult. It’s hard to pass, so the opportunities are hit or miss. The track can change so much based on the conditions and that makes it important for is to unload with speed at the start of the weekend and try to not put ourselves behind early.” – Ty Dillon on Dover Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Campers Inn RV

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1

Campers Inn RV: Campers Inn RV, the RVer’s Trusted Resource, will be back onboard AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 at Dover Motor Speedway for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Campers Inn RV aims to remain the hometown dealership, where every customer feels like family and where every customer is a Campers Inn RV customer for life.

At Dover Motor Speedway:

AJ Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes at Dover Motor Speedway and led 152 laps in the NASCAR Cup Series.



“Dover has always been a track I enjoy racing. The last couple years, we have had really good speed and that’s made it even more fun driving the Next Gen car around Dover. We have the opportunity to have a solid weekend and get back on track after Sonoma.” – AJ Allmendinger on Dover Motor Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Champion Container

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Champion Container: Champion Container, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will be onboard Dye’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Meet Daniel Dye:

Saturday, July 19

Daniel Dye will be at the Lock-In Lounge in the Fan Zone near the Monster Monument for a Q&A at 2:15 p.m. ET.

At Dover Motor Speedway:

Daniel Dye has made one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Dover Motor Speedway, finishing 20th in 2024.

So far in the 2025 season, Dye has recorded eight top-10 finishes.



“Dover is one of the more challenging tracks that we go to for me personally. Obviously the surface makes it different than most of the short tracks we go to. It’s pretty physically demanding with the speed and banking. I’m hoping this week I can try and tame Miles the Monster.” – Daniel Dye on Dover Motor Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alloy Employer Services helps a range of clients, from small businesses to large employers. Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality, and construction. Alloy’s Midwest roots have led to national reach, serving clients with workers nationwide because of a love to design, build and innovate in our industry. Alloy Employer Services is a Fortune-HR, LLC company.

At Dover Motor Speedway:

Josh Williams has made eight starts at Dover Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with his first start there coming in 2019.

His best finish at the Monster Mile (15th) came in the NXS’ second trip to the track in 2019. He started seventh at Dover in 2023.

Williams has finished within the top 20 in six of the last seven races. Additionally, he has finished within the top 15 in three of the last four races.



“Dover is a really cool track. It kind of feels like a roller coaster whenever you’re there; you sort of go down a hill when you’re going into the corners and back up a hill when you’re coming out of the corners. We’ve had a good couple of races going into this weekend, so hopefully we can have a decent run there and keep the momentum going.” – Josh Williams on Dover Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway. Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic is the premier mobile RV service provider for Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. Its industry-certified technicians provide fast and reliable service on a variety of maintenance tasks right at its customers’ campsites. The mobile medic will also be at many of the race tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

At Dover Motor Speedway:

Christian Eckes will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend in the BetRivers 200.

Eckes previously made one start at Dover in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earning an 11th-place finish.



“Dover is so unique because of the grip, the speed, and the banking. The track rubbers up well, and you can move around quite a bit. It’s a super fun and challenging place that I’m looking forward to this weekend.” – Christian Eckes on Dover Motor Speedway

Meet the Kaulig Racing Drivers

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.