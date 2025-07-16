Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 07.16.25

This Week in Motorsports: July 14 – July 20, 2025

NCS/NXS/ARCA: Dover Motor Speedway – July 18-20

NHRA: Pacific Raceways – July 18-20

FOMRULA DRIFT: World Wide Technology Raceway – July 18-19

GR CUP: Virginia International Raceway – July 18-20

PLANO, Texas (July 16, 2025) – It’s a busy weekend for Team Toyota, competing for victories coast to coast. NASCAR returns to Dover Motor Speedway where the Cup Series and Xfinity Series will take on the “Monster Mile.” NHRA heads to the Pacific Northwest and Pacific Raceways just outside Seattle as the second half of the 2025 season begins. Formula DRIFT is back in action at World Wide Technology Raceway and the GR Cup Series makes its long-awaited return to the race track this weekend at Virginia International Raceway (VIR).

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS

Three Camrys make up Final Four of In-Season Challenge … With two rounds remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series’ In-Season Challenge, three of the four drivers remaining are Toyota Camry XSEs – Ty Gibbs, John Hunter Nemechek and Tyler Reddick. Gibbs and Reddick will face each other for the right to compete for the challenge title and the $1 million purse at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next weekend, while Nemechek will take on Ty Dillon in hopes of securing an all-Toyota finale.

Hamlin seeks Dover repeat … Denny Hamlin put on a masterclass in the spring of 2024 to capture his second win at Dover Motor Speedway last year. This weekend, he returns to the “Monster Mile” seeking his third triumph at the track and his fourth victory of the 2025 Cup Series season. Hamlin has garnered plenty of success at Dover with eight top-fives and 16 top-10s in 34 previous starts to go along with the two victories.

Reddick continuing strong finishes … Reddick and his No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE team enter this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway with three straight top-10s finishes, which came at Atlanta, Chicago and Sonoma. He looks to add a fourth consecutive top-10 this weekend at Dover where he’s accrued two top-10s previously. The recent surge by the No. 45 team has also put the 23XI Racing driver up to fourth in the Cup Series points standings, 149 points above the Playoff cutline.

Truex returns to the No. 24, seeking Dover three-peat … Ryan Truex is back behind the wheel of the Sam Hunt Racing No. 24 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Dover, looking to win for the third straight time at the “Monster Mile” in the Xfinity Series. Saturday is Truex’s first Xfinity Series start since Daytona International Speedway in February, as well as the 103rd of his career.

Sawalich coming off career-best run … Last weekend’s race at Sonoma was a career day for Toyota Development Driver William Sawalich as he piloted his No. 18 Toyota GR Supra to the third finishing position – the best of his young Xfinity Series career. The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver makes his Xfinity Series debut at Dover this weekend after two previous ARCA Menards Series East starts at the track in 2023 and 2024, where he sat on pole for both events.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series National/East

Crews returns to JGR No. 18 … For the third time this season, Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews will pilot the No. 18 Toyota Camry for JGR in ARCA competition, this time taking on Dover Motor Speedway. Crews has two ARCA wins so far this season – Phoenix (West) and Rockingham (National, East) – heading into this weekend and will make his second career start at the “Monster Mile.”

NHRA – Top Fuel/Funny Car

Ashley goes for three straight victories … Heading to Pacific Raceways this weekend, Justin Ashley aims for a third straight victory in Top Fuel after wins in the last two NHRA events at Richmond and Norwalk. These victories have inched the driver of the SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster closer to the Top Fuel points lead as he currently sits in the third position, 77 points behind the leader, and just 25 points behind Toyota teammate Shawn Langdon who’s in second. Ashley also seeks his second career victory in Seattle this weekend after being triumphant in 2022.

Formula DRIFT

Aasbø seeks to hold championship lead … Halfway through the 2025 Formula DRIFT season, Toyota’s Fredric Aasbø is the current PRO category points leader, holding a 20-point lead over second place heading to this weekend’s event at World Wide Technology Raceway. Joining him towards the top of the standings is Toyota teammate Jhonnattan Castro who currently sits sixth in the PRO standings, just 60 points behind Aasbø entering this weekend.

GR Cup

Workman leads GR Cup points heading to VIR … Entering this weekend’s event at VIR, Toyota Development Driver Westin Workman currently holds the GR Cup Series points lead by 18 points over second place Jaxon Bell, and a 29-point advantage over Lucas Weisenberg who sits in third. Workman has finished on the podium in all but one race this season, coming off a weekend sweep in the series’ most recent event at Sebring International Raceway.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.