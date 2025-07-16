BRISTOL 101: ULTIMATE GUIDE TO AN UNFORGETTABLE FIRST NASCAR EXPERIENCE AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL, Tenn. (July 16, 2025) – There’s a reason they call it “The Last Great Colosseum.” From the moment you approach Bristol Motor Speedway, you can feel the energy building. The thunderous roar of engines, the palpable excitement of the crowd, and the electrifying atmosphere that pulses through the rolling Tennessee hills—Bristol is truly in a league of its own.

If you’re a first-timer gearing up for a NASCAR weekend at this iconic track, like the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Sept. 11-13, this comprehensive guide is for you. It will ensure your debut is nothing short of legendary.

What to Wear: Comfort, Spirit, and Practicality

Your wardrobe choices at Bristol are a blend of personal comfort, fan spirit, and practical preparedness. This is a high-energy environment with an incredibly passionate fanbase, so don’t hold back on showing your allegiance! Below are some tips to make sure you have both style and maneuverability covered.

Team Gear, All the Way: Whether you’re proudly sporting a driver’s jersey, a comfortable team t-shirt, or a classic NASCAR hat, displaying your support is an integral part of the Bristol experience. The crowd’s enthusiasm is contagious, and joining in with your favorite colors only amplifies the fun.

Layer Up for Mountain Evenings: Even if the daytime temperatures are balmy, evenings in the mountains can cool down surprisingly quickly, especially during the thrilling night races. A light hoodie, a versatile jacket, or a comfortable fleece is a smart addition to your bag, allowing you to adapt to temperature changes and stay comfortable throughout the event.

Sturdy Shoes are Non-Negotiable: You’ll be doing a lot of walking, from expansive parking lots to bustling campgrounds and in the grandstands. While BMS provides a lot of courtesy golf carts and van shuttles for fans throughout the property and elevators in most sections of the grandstands, you will still need to be prepared for some walking. Prioritize comfort and stability by opting for broken-in sneakers, supportive athletic shoes, or durable boots. Leave the flip-flops and open-toed sandals at home; your feet will thank you.

Essential Ear Protection: Let’s be clear: Bristol Motor Speedway is LOUD. The raw power of NASCAR engines echoing within the concrete Colosseum creates an exhilarating, but intense, sound experience. Invest in a good pair of earplugs or noise-reducing headphones, especially if you’re attending with children. Protecting your hearing is crucial for enjoying the race without discomfort.

Sun Protection is Key: Day races, tailgating sessions, and general outdoor enjoyment mean significant sun exposure. Don’t forget high-SPF sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. A wide-brimmed hat (in addition to your team cap) and quality sunglasses will also shield your face and eyes, ensuring you stay comfortable and focused on the action.

What to Bring: Pack Like a Pro

The right gear can elevate your race day from good to absolutely fantastic. Thoughtful packing ensures you’re prepared for anything the Bristol experience throws your way.

First things first: OK, don’t get in such a rush leaving your house that you forget your tickets or parking pass, especially if they are printed on paper. If you have them in your phone digitally, don’t forget your phone! And also, make sure to remember what time the race starts. Trust us, you don’t want to be late!!

The Clear Bag Policy: Bristol Motor Speedway, like many major sports and entertainment venues, enforces a clear bag policy for security purposes. To ensure a smooth entry at the gate, bring a clear backpack or tote bag that adheres to the size restrictions (typically up to 12″x6″x12″). This keeps security checks quick and hassle-free.

Seat Cushion or Stadium Seat: Your Back’s Best Friend: OK, let’s be honest. The excitement is so incredible that you may be doing more standing than sitting in your reserved seat in the grandstands. The metal bleachers at Bristol, while providing incredible views, may become a bit uncomfortable to some during long races. We would recommend that you bring a portable seat cushion or a small stadium seat with a backrest to the race. Either will make a world of difference in your comfort levels while seated, allowing you to fully enjoy every lap.

Scanner or Race App for Real-Time Updates: If you want the fully immersive fan experience, a race scanner allows you to tune into driver-to-crew communications, offering valuable insights into race strategy, tire management, and on-track incidents. Alternatively, downloading the official NASCAR and BMS apps on your smartphone provides real-time race stats, driver updates, and live leaderboards.

Cooling Towel or Mist Fan for Summer Races: If you’re attending a summer race, the heat can be intense. A cooling towel, dampened and draped around your neck, or a small, battery-operated mist fan can provide much-needed relief and help you stay comfortable in the stands.

Snacks & Sealed Water Bottles: Stay Hydrated and Fueled: You are permitted to bring in your own food and unopened, non-alcoholic beverages in a soft-sided cooler (typically no larger than 14″x14″x14″). This is a fantastic way to save money and ensure you have your preferred snacks and drinks. Staying hydrated is paramount, so pack plenty of sealed water bottles.

What to Know: Navigate Bristol Like a Veteran

A little pre-race knowledge goes a long way in making your first Bristol experience seamless and enjoyable.

Arrive Early, Always: This cannot be stressed enough. Traffic leading into Bristol Motor Speedway, especially for the crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race, can back up significantly. Plan to arrive several hours before the green flag drops. This gives you ample time to navigate parking, explore the bustling midway with its vendors and fan zone experiences, and simply soak in the electrifying atmosphere before the main event.

Plan Your Parking Strategy: If you haven’t pre-purchased a parking pass (which is highly recommended for convenience), consult the official Bristol Motor Speedway map online for available lots and shuttle information. Be prepared for a potentially longer walk if you opt for free parking options, which are often located further away from the track.

Souvenir Playbill Program: Bristol offers a limited number of free printed Playbill style souvenir programs. You can keep up with the entry lists and find out more information about what’s going on during the weekend. Don’t worry, if you can’t find a printed version, the program is also available digitally. Ask any customer service location, or check the BMS website to find the link to download or view the digital program.

Colossus TV: No, that’s not a space ship hanging in the middle of the track. It’s a massive center-hung television big screen that will assist in your enjoyment of the race. No matter where you are seated in the venue, Colossus TV will be there to give you a quick replay or a better of view of the action down in turn four.

Download the Essential Apps: Before you even leave home, download the official NASCAR app and the Bristol Motor Speedway app. These invaluable tools provide up-to-the-minute schedules, detailed maps of the facility, live driver updates, and general information that will enhance your visit.

Check out the Fan Zone: Located at Entrance 1, the BMS Fan Zone is filled with plenty of fun experiences, many of them interactive. You can throw axes, play cornhole, drive a NASCAR simulator, and enjoy interviews from drivers and other newsmakers and take in some great music from the Food City Fan Zone Stage.

Embrace the Bristol Tradition: Bristol fans are legendary for their passion, friendliness, and unwavering loyalty. Don’t be shy! Join in the traditional chants, strike up conversations with your neighbors in the stands or campgrounds, and don’t hesitate to ask questions if you’re unsure about anything. The Bristol community is welcoming and eager to share their love for the sport.

Tailgating is a Way of Life: The pre-race party in the parking lots and campgrounds is as much a part of the Bristol experience as the race itself. Whether you’re setting up a full-blown RV campsite with elaborate grills or simply enjoying some car-side refreshments, the tailgating scene is vibrant and adds another layer of fun to your race weekend.

It’s an Unforgettable Sensory Experience: Your first Bristol race will be a sensory overload in the best possible way: loud, wild, and truly unforgettable. With a bit of strategic planning and the right gear in tow, you’ll quickly feel like a seasoned fan.

So, grab your cooler, throw on your favorite driver’s gear, and get ready for one of the greatest, most thrilling shows in motorsports. Bristol awaits!

