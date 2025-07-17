RCR Race Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

RCR in the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Dover Motor Speedway. Dale Earnhardt won three times, including a sweep of both races in 1989 and the 1993 spring event. Jeff Burton won the 2006 fall event to claim his first win at Dover and first victory of the season. The Welcome, N.C., based organization has 25 top-five and 60 top-10 finishes at the Monster Mile.

RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at the Monster Mile… Richard Childress Racing owns three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Dover Motor Speedway, two of which belong to Clint Bowyer (fall races in 2006 and 2009). Jeff Burton won the spring event in 2006, rallying from the 36th-place starting position and giving RCR a sweep of the Xfinity Series races that season. RCR has earned six poles, 23 top-five and 52 top-10 finishes in 105 starts.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, July 19, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App.

Watch Us on TNT Sports… The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, July 20, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, the fourth of five consecutive races this season that will air on TNT Sports. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series practice & qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway will be broadcast on truTV and Max. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon has made 19 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, earning three top-10 finishes at the track, including a best finish of seventh in October 2018.

Beyond the Cup Series… In addition to his 19 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, Dillon has made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one pole award and a best finish of fourth. He has made two NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Monster Mile with a best finish of fourth. He also has one ARCA Menards Series East race under his belt at the one-mile concrete oval.

One Year Ago… Dillon and the No. 3 team are looking for redemption at Dover Motor Speedway after earning a dismal 27th-place finish at the track in 2024. The No. 3 team started the race 25th but fell two laps down after suspecting that a tire was going down in Stage One and never recovered.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Teams Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE®, an AstraZeneca product, at Dover Motor Speedway. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about Dillon and his family’s personal connection to the brand at Breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Meet Dillon… Fans traveling to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend will have the chance to meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet. Dillon is scheduled to appear at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone on Sunday at 10:50 a.m. Stop by and get your new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

When you see Dover Motor Speedway coming up on the calendar as a driver, what are some things that come to mind that you know you have to concentrate on or be key on, that you may not have to worry about at other tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule?

“Intensity is the first thing I think. You know, you’re going to have a wicked up pace at Dover Motor Speedway. It’s a fast, impressive place, and breathtaking when you go off in the corner. It’s one of those places that it gets the heart pumping.”

You have three top-10s at Dover Motor Speedway. What’s it going to take to get a fourth, and why is this track so tough?

“It’s physically demanding. The car is getting beat up a lot. I feel like the way the track is, you’re going from these big elevation changes down into the corner and out of the corner. It puts a lot of G-force load on you. I think trying to find a car that works well while your tires are worn from the concrete is tough. There are a lot of challenges at Dover Motor Speedway, and it’s not the easiest place to pass once it gets rubbered up.”

For a new fan, how would you explain the difference between driving on concrete versus asphalt tracks?

“When the rubber starts to fill those crevices in the concrete, the best way I could explain it is your front tires feel very greasy, like they just kind of slide across the top of the track and you don’t really feel them ever take a good bite. You’re sliding up, and when it’s ready to go back left, you pick up the gas and try and get back going. On asphalt tracks, you always have that edge. You can feel the right front. At Dover Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway, you’re a little bit on top of the track as it rubbers up.”

Dover Motor Speedway is challenging because you go from 24 degrees of banking to nine degrees. Is this one of the tracks that you have to play that game the most of ‘loose is fast’?

“Our practice session on Saturday morning is important because as the track changes during the race, you need one balance at the beginning of practice that you probably aren’t going to have during the race. So you’re trying to set up for race pace, but you go really fast at the beginning when the track rubbers down, so the pace changes tremendously and you’ve got to have a good team behind you that can keep up with that. As a driver, I’ve got to know that it’s not going to drive perfect at all times. You look forward to when the rubber gets laid down because you’re going to have a better car at that point in the race.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway… Kyle Busch has made 36 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, clinching three wins, 14 top-five finishes, and 22 top-10 finishes. He has led 1,375 laps at the Monster Mile and holds an average finish of 13.9. Busch is looking to carry momentum forward following last week’s top-10 finish at Sonoma Raceway.

Monster Success… The Las Vegas native earned his first Cup Series win at Dover Motor Speedway in 2008 after leading 158 laps and dominating the second half of the race. In addition to his success in the premiere series, he has also won races at Dover in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (5) and the NASCAR Truck Series (4).

Did You Know?… Busch is a four-time pole winner in the Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway, and heads into this weekend’s race as the track’s defending polesitter after earning back-to-back poles at the track in 2023 and 2024.

Climbing the Ladder… Coming off his 10th-place finish at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, Busch gained one spot in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, moving him to the 15th position.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of homemade meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 28 states. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Supporting Our Service Members… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and RCR are joining together this weekend to help show appreciation for active duty service member and U.S. military veterans with a special patriotic paint scheme, which honors all who have served, including 67 Veterans who are Cheddar’s employees. The car will be officially unveiled on Friday in front of more than 200 service members, their families and other dignitaries at Dover Air Force base. Both Richard Childress and Busch will be in attendance at the event, which includes a catered lunch sponsored by Cheddar’s in addition to the car unveil. This tribute is one more way that Cheddar’s is connecting with the NASCAR community and showing appreciation for the service members who are part of their extended family.

Mastering the Legends… During Round 8 of the Summer Shootout Series on Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Busch scored his fifth victory of the summer in the Legends Masters division.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

If you have some clean days, are you going to be right there in the points battle and in position to earn a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs? Specifically, what is the goal for Dover Motor Speedway this weekend?

“You know, if we are able to consistently knock out top-five, and top-10 finishes, yes. Looking ahead to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend with our Cheddar’s Camaro, I feel like we had a good car there last year. We had some issues on pit lane that set us back a couple of times, but we were still able to come out of there with a decent finish. We want to try to do that again this time, as you said, a little cleaner.”

You gained points to the playoff cut line this week. Can you erase that deficit in six races, or do you feel like you’re in a must win situation?

﻿“I think you can, if you’re smart, play it the right way, and keep yourself up front to get those stage points. In these races, yes you can do it. Now we go back to the ovals where it’s a little more evenly separated between the competition. There is a slight chance that somebody outside of the playoffs will win, and you have to start all over again. The task at hand right now is to knock off eight points per race. If you look at it, divide 40 points into six races. That’s going to be somewhere around the seven-to-eight-point range per race that you need to have in order to put yourself in the playoffs on points.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Dover Motor Speedway, leading 21 laps one year ago while driving the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The Menlo Park, California native has also competed in two ARCA Menards Series East events (best finish of second in 2022) at the one-mile, concrete oval.

Standings Update… Through 19 events in the regular season schedule, Love sits in the fifth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 35 points behind fourth-place Connor Zilisch.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, July 19 at 1:45 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Dover Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet the young gun before the green flag waves and purchase No. 2 gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What makes Dover Motor Speedway so different than any other track on the schedule?

“Dover is my favorite racetrack. I love the concrete. I love the speed. You are in the hammer. The track has a lot of grip, but you are still sliding around a lot. For me personally at concrete racetracks, I have to be at 110 percent to make speed. Some guys are the complete opposite, where they are at 95 percent of the limit, but I can only make speed there when I’m over the limit of the tire and sliding around. I like racetracks that reward the guy that is in the gas more, and Dover is that to a tee. It is hard to pass, but you can move around and search for the clean track. Concrete racetracks seem to magnify if you can find clean areas, and because I can search around, I enjoy racing there even more.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Titan Risk Solutions Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of fourth in 2023 and completing 100 percent of laps competed (608). The Winston, Georgia native has also driven in six NASCAR Truck Series races (best finish of seventh) and three ARCA Menards Series East events (two wins – 2013, 2014) at the high-banked, Delaware oval.

Points Check… With 19 races complete in the regular season campaign, Hill holds the third position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – five points behind second-place Sam Mayer. The veteran racer continues to hold a tie with Justin Allgaier for the most Playoff points earned (21).

About Titan Risk Solutions… Titan Risk Solutions is your one-stop shop for everything related to the trucking industry. Founded by dedicated insurance professionals that understand the frustrations of today’s marketplace, Titan was built to eliminate many of the stresses America’s truck drivers face every day. Whether you are needing help with insurance, safety compliance, or driver training, Titan is here to help. With representatives located across the U.S. and a 24/7 service hotline, there is always a live person to assist you. For more information or to contact Titan, please visit titantruckins.com.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Dover Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet the 13-time Xfinity Series winner and purchase new No. 21 gear.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Dover Motor Speedway is known as the Monster Mile. What makes it unique?

“Dover is a really fast, concrete track. The way that the rubber lays down and then gets picked back up is a lot different than other tracks. You almost have a rollercoaster effect on entry in the corner, where you drop off into a hole. The whole car gets light on entry, and for a second, you don’t have front grip. Then it suddenly lands in the corner with a big compression, and you gain a lot of grip. You have to be ready to get back on throttle as soon as that happens. It’s a tough track to get around. If you are a little bit off, you’re really far off compared to the rest of the field. It can come out and bite you. They don’t call it the Monster Mile for nothing. I’ve had some really good success at Dover throughout my career though. I’ve had chances to win there and been oh so close many times in the Xfinity Series, so maybe this year will be our year.”