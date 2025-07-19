Richard Childress Racing and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Team Up to Honor Military

Kyle Busch’s Patriotic No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Unveiled at Dover Air Force Base Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway

DOVER, Delaware (July 18, 2025) – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the casual dining restaurant known for homemade American classics at affordable prices, is teaming up with Richard Childress Racing to show appreciation for active duty service members and U.S. military veterans this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Richard Childress, Kyle Busch and representatives from Cheddar’s made a trip to Dover Air Force Base on Friday afternoon to visit with more than 200 military members, their families and other dignitaries. The group was treated to a meet and greet with Childress and Busch, as well as a catered lunch sponsored by Cheddar’s.

RCR also unveiled a special patriotic No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet that Busch will race on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway. The car honors all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including 67 Veterans who are Cheddar’s employees.

“We’re honored to join the No. 8 team at Dover Air Force Base to unveil our new patriotic paint scheme and recognize our Cheddar’s Veterans,” said John Felton, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “It’s a meaningful way to celebrate our connection to the NASCAR community and show appreciation for those who serve, both in our restaurants and across the country.”

Busch, a three-time winner at Dover Motor Speedway, heads into this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race as the track’s defending pole winner, having earned back-to-back pole awards at the Monster Mile in 2023 and 2024.

“Thank you to all of our U.S. military families, especially the folks at Dover Air Force Base and the 67 Cheddar’s employees who are featured on the No. 8 car this weekend,” said Busch. “Fans across the country have made Cheddar’s a part of their race day traditions, including many who have served our country. It means a lot to be able to represent them on the track with a special patriotic paint scheme.”

Cheddar’s has partnered with Richard Childress Racing since 2020. The partnership is based on a shared love for great food, hard work, and bringing people together. With locations near many NASCAR tracks, Cheddar’s has become a destination for race fans, teams, and families.

“What an honor to spend the day with the men and women at Dover Air Force Base,” said Childress. “These service members are true heroes. Everyone at RCR is proud to partner with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on a patriotic paint scheme designed to honor those who served.”

