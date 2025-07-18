Truck Series PR

Granite State De-Icing Supply Levels Up to Primary Status with Spencer Boyd

Mooresville, NC (July 18, 2025) – Granite State De-Icing Supply has increased their sponsorship with Spencer Boyd from an associate level to the Primary sponsor for the 76 truck at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at New Hampshire Speedway in 2025. This will make it the first time Granite State De-Icing Supply’s logo has been on the hood of a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series truck.

Granite State De-Icing Supply provides New England and beyond all the equipment, materials and education needed to implement a liquids program to snow service operations.

Spencer Boyd, Driver and Co-Owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises commented, “When I wear the owner hat, I am honored when an associate sponsor steps up to the primary level. It shows we are delivering what we promised from our marketing program. When I wear the driver helmet, I get pumped to rep a new paint scheme on the track. We’ve got a sick one here going to New Hampshire.”

With over 35 years of experience in the snow industry, the team at Granite State De-Icing Supply offers expert advice, personalized service, and ongoing support and education to ensure complete satisfaction.

President of Granite State De-Icing Supply, Shawn O’Keefe offered this in response to the announcement, “I love supporting race car drivers. It is a passion of mine and I believe in its worth as a marketing platform. Spencer has been a great partner for our business as he’s always looking to network in addition to all that social media he does. We’re super excited to have the (NASCAR Craftsman) Truck Series come to New Hampshire this year as we are based in Merrimack, NH and can promote right here in our backyard.”

Fans will be able to see the No. 76 Granite State De-Icing Supply Chevrolet Silverado on track and prior to the race as it will be on display at the Royal Plaza Trade Center on Wednesday September 17, 2025 for the NE Public Works Expo in Marlborough, MA. Spencer will be in attendance as well to sign autographs and chat with fans.

In addition to this great activation, Granite State De-Icing Supply will be hosting some giveaways for fans via their social media channels. Spencer encourages everyone to give them a follow to find out just what is in store!

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at New Hampshire Speedway is set for Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 12:00pm ET. Catch the action in person with tickets still available or on TV live on FS1.

