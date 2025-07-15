Brenden “Butterbean” Queen to Race Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 Chevy Silverado at IRP

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 15, 2025) – Defending CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour Champion and current ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Brenden “Butterbean” Queen will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Best Repair Company, Inc., will be showcased as the team’s primary sponsor.

Queen, the full-time driver of the No. 28 Chevrolet with Pinnacle Racing Group in the ARCA Menards Series, brings a wealth of short-track experience to the team’s Allen Hart-led program.

The 27-year-old will make his fourth career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start after collecting a trio of ARCA National Series wins in 2025, including checkered flags at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

“I’m very blessed for the opportunity to get back in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Spire Motorsports and Chevrolet,” said Queen. “Having Best Repair Company be a part of this means a lot to me because they took a chance on me when I was working at the Port of Virginia and not sure if I would get to continue racing. It is really neat to see how far we have come in the last couple of years and hopefully, this is the first of many more CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts.”

“Butterbean’s” racing journey began at six-years-old in the Kid Kart division at Langley (Va.) Speedway. He achieved success in various divisions, winning championships in dirt racing, arena racing and INEX Legend cars. In 2013, he transitioned to Late Model Stock Car racing, securing his first win in 2016 and earning three consecutive championships at Langley Speedway (2020-2022).

The Chesapeake, Va., native, took his talents to the CARS Tour full-time in 2023 with Lee Pulliam Performance, where he captured four wins and a runner-up finish in the standings. He returned to the same program in 2024 and delivered the CARS Tour championship with four poles, two wins and 11 top-five finishes.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Brenden,” said Crew Chief Allen Hart. “We have made some gains in the simulator over the past few weeks, so I feel confident as we head to IRP. He has been a blast to work with, so we will definitely carry that enthusiasm into the race.”

The TSport 200 from Indianapolis Raceway Park will be televised live on FS1 Friday, July 25, beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. The race will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About BestRepair.net…

Best Repair Company, Inc. is a locally-owned full-service mechanical, electrical repairs and maintenance service provider in Norfolk, Va. With over 60 years of experience, Best Repair Company has proven to be a reputable and highly competent commercial, industrial, and marine service provider. As a leading motor repair shop, highly qualified experts specialize in a broad spectrum of services including electric motor repair alongside industrial pump, shaft, and centrifugal blower repairs.

About Spire Motorsports…

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.