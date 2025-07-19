Brenden Queen reigns at the General Tire 150ARCA Menards Series race at Dover Motor Speedway

DOVER, Del. (July 18, 2025) — ARCA Menards Series points leader Brenden “Butterbean” Queen dominated Friday’s General Tire 150 at Dover Motor Speedway, leading all 150 laps en route to a commanding victory.

Piloting the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet, Queen collected his fourth win of the 2024 ARCA season in his first Dover start in convincing fashion.

“I really wanted to win a Monster,” Queen said. “[During the race] I had to tell myself to breathe. I could tell the load and G-force here is more than I’ve experienced-super fun! When I rode in here, it looked like a roller-coaster and it drove like a roller coaster. I had a lot of fun.”

Queen, 27, from Chesapeake, Va., is the second driver to lead every lap in an ARCA Menards Series race at Dover. Ty Gibbs led all 125 laps in the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race in 2021.

“This was a bad to the bone race car,” said Queen, who also won at Daytona, Kansas and Michigan earlier this year.

“I told them I wanted a Monster [Trophy] to take back home. That baby’s going on a road trip tonight. I love unique trophies that have a lot of history, and I’ve wanted one of these since I was a kid.”

The day began with Queen earning the pole with a lap of 22.770 seconds around the high-banked one-mile oval.

Brent Crews, driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, qualified second with a 22.805, setting the stage for what looked to be a thrilling battle up front.

That battle, however, was cut short.

On lap 45, Crews made heavy contact with the Turn 4 wall in a fiery crash that brought out one of the biggest cautions of the race. The 17-year-old Crews climbed from the car under his own power and was thankfully unharmed, but the incident ended his day early with a 21st-place result.

“That was super scary,” Crews said. “We had a really good race car, and it’s unfortunate that it’s going to end up in flames.”

Camden Murphy secured a career-best second place finish, 7.130 seconds behind the winner, Queen. While Isabella Robusto crossed the line third to tie her career best ARCA Menards Series finish.

“[Dover Motor Speedway] is probably the craziest track I’ve been to,” Robusto said. “You feel the speed here more than anywhere else. I had a lot of fun!”

Isaac Kitzmiller in the No. 79 Chevrolet and Tyler Reif, who started at the rear after not getting to complete a qualifying lap, in the No. 23 Chevrolet rounded out the top five.

Local fans had high hopes for Carney’s Point, N.J., native Lavar Scott, who considers Dover a home track, but mechanical misfortune struck early, as a flat right-rear tire on lap 24 forced him to pit and fall seven laps down. He recovered to finish 11th.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s remaining 2025 race schedule includes:

Saturday, July 19: BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (4:30 p.m., The CW, Performance Racing Network)

Sunday, July 20: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., TNT, Performance Racing Network)

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to buy tickets or register for the Speedway’s email list to receive updates and announcements.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (@MonsterMile). Keep up with all the latest information on DoverMotorSpeedway.com and our mobile app.