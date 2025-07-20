Berry Finishes 28th at Dover

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Advance Auto Parts team battled through a challenging afternoon at Dover Motor Speedway, ultimately finishing 28th in Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

While most of the race unfolded under clear skies, weather played a key role throughout the weekend. Rain on Saturday forced the cancellation of practice and qualifying, setting the starting lineup per the NASCAR rulebook. Berry rolled off from the 14th position in the 400-mile event.

He held steady in the opening laps, maintaining his position until the competition caution at Lap 36. After a routine stop, Berry returned to the track and ran inside the top 20 for much of the first Stage, finishing the 120-lap segment in 21st.

During the Stage break, the Advance Auto Parts crew elected to extend their run during a green-flag cycle. Berry climbed the leaderboard as others pitted, briefly moving up to second before making his stop on Lap 192. He rejoined the race in 29th, one lap down.

Berry picked up three positions by the end of Stage 2 at Lap 250, but remained off the lead lap. In the final segment, he hovered inside the top 25 but was unable to regain lost ground.

A pit road speeding penalty during a green-flag stop on Lap 331 put a lead-lap finish out of reach. Still, Berry pressed on through two late-race rain delays, one of which led to a red flag with just a handful of laps to go, ultimately gaining four spots in the closing laps to finish 28th.

Team co-owner Eddie Wood offered condolences on the passing of NASCAR Hall of Famer Rex White, who died Friday at the age of 95, on what would have been Glenn Wood’s 100th birthday.

“Rex and my dad raced together in both the Convertible and Grand National divisions, and they, along with my uncle Leonard, are all in the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” Wood said. “Rex was a great friend to our family and in later years never missed coming to the museum in Stuart for my dad’s birthday celebration.

“He was one of the good guys of our sport and continued to support it long after his racing days were over. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

The Wood Brothers Racing team now turns its attention to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for next Sunday’s Brickyard 400 presented by PPG.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.