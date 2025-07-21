Featured HeadlineNASCAR Cup PRNASCAR Track News

Denny Hamlin earns second straight NASCAR Cup Series win at Dover Motor Speedway with Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 triumph

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

DOVER, Del. (July 20, 2025) – Denny Hamlin grabbed his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race victory at Dover Motor Speedway in Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, surviving two overtime restarts on the way to his 58th career win.

Hamlin, driving the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, is the 19th driver to win three or more NASCAR Cup Series races at The Monster Mile and the 13th driver to win two consecutive Cup races at The World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval.

“It was a tough battle,” said Hamlin, who led 67 laps. “I had to endure a few restarts there. Those guys gave me a run for it.

“Winning here in Dover is super special to me. To go back-to-back here is amazing.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Hamlin numbered Dover among his least favorite tracks — until the future NASCAR Hall of Famer watched some Monster Mile legends and learned some tips on navigating the one-mile, high-banked concrete oval.

“I just studied some of the greats here,” Hamlin said. “I was very fortunate to have Martin Truex Jr. [a four-time Dover winner] as a teammate. Jimmie Johnson, watching him win [11] times here. You learn from the greats, and you change your game to match it, you have success like this.”

Hamlin beat his teammate Chase Briscoe to the checkered flag by .310 seconds. Past Dover Cup Series winners Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson finished third and fourth, respectively.

“Denny is just after it,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “He’s leading the way in so many different ways.”

Ty Gibbs finished fifth, bettering Tyler Reddick’s 12th-place run, and advanced to the championship round of

NASCAR’s in-season tournament, where he will square off against Ty Dillon next week at Indianapolis with a $1 million prize at stake. Dillon finished 20th, the last car on the lead lap, just ahead of John Hunter Nemechek’s 21st-place finish.

Briscoe, who had two fresher tires than Hamlin on the final restart, stuck the nose of his No. 19 Toyota out in front for a short time but couldn’t complete the pass.

“I thought I did everything I needed to,” said Briscoe, who led 13 laps. “I thought I had him there for a second. I wish the Camry, the back, was about three inches shorter. I was so close to clearing him. I just couldn’t do it.

“Obviously, racing a teammate, I wanted to make sure at least a JGR car won. It was honestly a great day. We probably weren’t a second-place race car, we were a fifth to 10th car. Glad we were able to kind of make a good finish out of it.”

Sixth-place finisher Chase Elliott led the most laps with 238 and won the opening stage. Christopher Bell, who matched Hamlin with 67 laps led, won the second stage but spun twice in the late portions of the race and finished 18th.

Among other notable drivers, Ryan Blaney finished eighth, past Dover Cup Series winner Brad Keselowski placed 10th, and Joey Logano came in 14th in his 600th career start.

Hamlin averaged 110.849 mph in completing the 407 laps/miles in 3 hours, 40 minutes and 18 seconds. Ten drivers exchanged the lead 13 times with eight caution periods taking up 50 laps.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to buy tickets or register for the Speedway’s email list to receive updates and announcements.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (@MonsterMile). Keep up with all the latest information on DoverMotorSpeedway.com and our mobile app.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Berry Finishes 28th at Dover
Next article
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Dover

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
01:27
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the BetRivers 200 at Dover
01:31
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:27
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates Sonoma for third Cup victory of 2025
03:19

Latest articles

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Dover

Official Release -
Blaney navigated his way through a pair of incidents on the final two restarts and made up a few positions along the way en route to an eighth-place finish.
Read more

CHEVROLET NHRA AT SEATTLE: POST RACE REPORT

Official Release -
Brittany Force qualified No. 3 in her Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Top Fuel Dragster
Read more

Seattle Event Recap for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals

Official Release -
The Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals marked Hagan’s 53rd career win and his 95th career final-round appearance.
Read more

NASCAR Top – 10 Power Rankings: Dover

Jeffrey Boswell -
Denny Hamlin is back on top in this week's Power Rankings.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category