Blaney Leads Three Ford Drivers to Top 10 Dover Finishes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Autotrader EchoPark 400 — Dover Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Order

8th – Ryan Blaney

9th – Chris Buescher

10th – Brad Keselowski

14th – Joey Logano

16th – Austin Cindric

19th – Ryan Preece

22nd – Zane Smith

25th – Todd Gilliland

28th – Josh Berry

29th – Cole Custer

31st – Noah Gragson

36th – Cody Ware

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “With where we had to start I’m definitely proud of the effort from everybody here on this No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang. We kind of just clawed our way up and we had one restart where the field got split up under green flag cycles and I got parked and pretty much lost all of the progress I had made throughout the entirety of the day. We clawed back a few there on those late restarts, but, overall, I’m happy to finish one of these a little better than we have the last few weeks, but we definitely want more.”

NOAH GRAGSON, No. 4 MillerTech Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT DID YOU SEE? “The 20 wrecking. I got on the brakes and then somebody hit me in the back. It was over at that point. I checked up for the wreck and somebody hit me from behind and wrecked us, so that’s what it’s been every race this year. It’s gotten to the point where you just expect it.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Libman Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a fun day. I thought on long runs we were really good. I would have personally like to have seen it go to the end before the rain caution came out because we had a really good long run car and I thought I might have been able to get up to fifth. We came in and got two tires, and I didn’t pick a good lane on the restart and gave a lot of track position away, but, overall, it was a good day from where we started.” HOW DID THE NEW TIRE REACT? “I thought it put a decent amount of rubber on the racetrack, but I don’t know if that’s the temps or the tire. I thought we were able to move around a little bit more than before.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We got a decent finish out here today with this No. 17 Trimble Mustang and I’m proud of everyone for that. We stayed with it all the way until the end. We were really great at the end of the day, and we definitely have a lot to look at and try to get better for next time here.”