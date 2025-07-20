NASCAR Cup PR

Blaney Leads Three Ford Drivers to Top 10 Dover Finishes

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Autotrader EchoPark 400 — Dover Motor Speedway
Sunday, July 20, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Order

8th – Ryan Blaney
9th – Chris Buescher
10th – Brad Keselowski
14th – Joey Logano
16th – Austin Cindric
19th – Ryan Preece
22nd – Zane Smith
25th – Todd Gilliland
28th – Josh Berry
29th – Cole Custer
31st – Noah Gragson
36th – Cody Ware

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “With where we had to start I’m definitely proud of the effort from everybody here on this No. 2 Autotrader Ford Mustang. We kind of just clawed our way up and we had one restart where the field got split up under green flag cycles and I got parked and pretty much lost all of the progress I had made throughout the entirety of the day. We clawed back a few there on those late restarts, but, overall, I’m happy to finish one of these a little better than we have the last few weeks, but we definitely want more.”

NOAH GRAGSON, No. 4 MillerTech Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WHAT DID YOU SEE? “The 20 wrecking. I got on the brakes and then somebody hit me in the back. It was over at that point. I checked up for the wreck and somebody hit me from behind and wrecked us, so that’s what it’s been every race this year. It’s gotten to the point where you just expect it.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Libman Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a fun day. I thought on long runs we were really good. I would have personally like to have seen it go to the end before the rain caution came out because we had a really good long run car and I thought I might have been able to get up to fifth. We came in and got two tires, and I didn’t pick a good lane on the restart and gave a lot of track position away, but, overall, it was a good day from where we started.” HOW DID THE NEW TIRE REACT? “I thought it put a decent amount of rubber on the racetrack, but I don’t know if that’s the temps or the tire. I thought we were able to move around a little bit more than before.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Trimble Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We got a decent finish out here today with this No. 17 Trimble Mustang and I’m proud of everyone for that. We stayed with it all the way until the end. We were really great at the end of the day, and we definitely have a lot to look at and try to get better for next time here.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Chase Elliott Media Availability Quotes
Next article
CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Post-Race Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
01:27
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the BetRivers 200 at Dover
01:31
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:27
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates Sonoma for third Cup victory of 2025
03:19

Latest articles

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Dover

Jeffrey Boswell -
Denny Hamlin is back on top in this week's Power Rankings.
Read more

Berry Finishes 28th at Dover

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Advance Auto Parts team battled through a challenging afternoon at Dover Motor Speedway, ultimately finishing 28th in Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.
Read more

Hamlin wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover

SM Staff -
Denny Hamlin survived and captured the win in Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway by 0.310 of a second over Chase Briscoe.
Read more

LANGDON, HAGAN, GLENN & HERRERA REIGN SUPREME AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Official Release -
Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon moved past Tony Stewart into the points lead on Sunday at Pacific Raceways, defeating Brittany Force in the final round of the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category