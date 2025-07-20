CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bowman Leads Chevrolet with Podium Finish in the Late-Race Shoot-Out at Dover Motor Speedway

With a mix of pit strategy setting up for a shoot-out to the finish, Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team led the Bowtie brigade with a third-place result – the team’s fifth top-five finish of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team were one of just two cars that had yet to hit pit road for the green flag pit cycle when the caution flew for rain at Lap 337. With a clutch call from atop the pit box by crew chief Richard Boswell, Dillon capitalized on a massive gain in track position – ultimately taking home a top-15 finish.

Hendrick Motorsports’ mastery at taming the “Monster Mile” struck once again with three of the organization’s entries earning top-six results. Among those included Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Chevrolet team, who turned in an impressive run through the field from the 25th starting position en route to a pair of top-10 stage finishes and the team’s 10th top-five finish of the season.

With Saturday afternoon’s rain showers wiping out all on-track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series, the division hit the high banks of Dover Motor Speedway for the first time at the drop of the green flag for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

With the lineup set by the rule book, Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team earned the pole position for the 400-mile race. A side-by-side battle with fellow front-row starter, Chase Briscoe, ended early at the Lap 14 marker when the Dawsonville, Georgia, native drove his Chevrolet-powered machine to the top position and paced the field for the duration of the 120-lap opening stage – collecting his first stage win of the 2025 season.

On the tail of back-to-back strong points races, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team lined up in the 10th position to take on the “Monster Mile”. The three-time Dover winner climbed his way up to the seventh position when the competition caution came at Lap 36. Coming down pit road for the first scheduled stop of the day, the No. 8 pit crew fired off a strong stop to make the team the biggest movers among the top-10 – gaining three positions in the race off pit road to put Busch fourth for the restart. Remaining a consistent figure in the top-10 during the opening stage, Busch took the first green-white checkered flag collecting eighth-place stage points.

Winning the race off pit road, Elliott led the field back to the green flag for the 130-lap Stage Two. Continuing to pace the field until the first green flag pit cycle of the day, Elliott gave up the lead to come down pit road for four fresh tires and fuel, but an issue on the left side found the No. 9 Chevrolet team in the sixth position as the field cycled through. The speed of the Hendrick Motorsports camp prevailed in Stage Two, with Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Chevrolet team taking the second green-white checkered flag in the runner-up position – leading his trio of teammates to top-six finishes in the stage.

Ty Dillon’s storybook run in NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge continues, with the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team earning top-20 finish – edging out his matchup, John H. Nemechek, by just one position to earn a spot in the championship round and a shot at the one-million-dollar grand prize.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

3rd – Alex Bowman

4th – Kyle Larson

6th – Chase Elliott

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 21 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 9

Poles: 10

Top-Fives: 42

Top 10s: 84

Stage Wins: 20

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 15th

“We probably should have run about 20th all day so pretty decent finish at Dover Motor Speedway in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet considering that. We started 23rd and ran right around there until crew chief Richard Boswell made a call mid race to stay out during a pit stop cycle to earn us some track position. It’s amazing how much better our Chevy’s handling was in clean air. After the rain delay, we decided to stay out again and took a gamble that we would be able to hang onto the top-10 and maybe even leave with a top-five finish. We just didn’t have enough at the end on old tires and ended up 15th. We have to get more out of our race cars. We all want more. We’ll keep at it.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 4th

“We had a good No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet today. It was just tough starting in the back, and we just kind of had to work slowly at it all day long. On the long runs here (at Dover Motor Speedway), you just have to be really patient, and that’s how we were today. It’s good to get a top-five finish and get back on the horse there. Hopefully we can string together some good runs now.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 11th

“Strong start to the race for our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen team today at Dover Motor Speedway. We just needed more at the end of the race. We were pretty neutral to start. By Stage 2, it was easy for the right rear to push through the right front when rubber built. Our balance switched to wrecking loose and our Chevy wasn’t in the track. It was way different from the start of the race. We salvaged what we could. We’ll regroup and continue to push for a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 20th

YOU ARE THE GUY THAT NOBODY THOUGHT WOULD GET OUT OF THE FIRST ROUND, NEVERMIND BEING IN THE FINAL ROUND TO RUN FOR A MILLION DOLLARS. HOW DOES THAT SIT WITH YOU?

“It feels good. You know, I have been the underdog for a long time now, just battling my way to try to get opportunity. Eventually you get comfortable in fighting from behind and people underestimating you. It’s hard to say that we lucked into it this far in, and I am proud of the way we have run. We haven’t been a dominating car, but we have been a pain to everyone around us. That is all we can do — put pressure on them and execute at the right time and that is what we have done.

I am so grateful to Matt Kaulig and everyone at Kaulig Racing — Chris Rice, Ty Norris, my sponsors Sea Best and Grizzly Nicotine Pouches. They are the ones that allow us to do this and allow us to have fun. I don’t take it for granted. I have been out of this sport and got good perspective and have so much gratitude just to get to race these cars. When things are coming together in a season like this, it’s not everything we want, it hasn’t been everything, but we are having fun. And when you can leave the racetrack smiling, you are already winning.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 3rd

“I feel like we were better than where we ended up, but with a poor day at Sonoma (Raceway), I had to start deep in the field. I couldn’t get clean air, and then we got shuffled around a little bit on some of the short runs. But overall, we had a really good No. 48 Ally Chevrolet all day. Proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. I’ve been a little bit sick and my cool shirt decided it wanted a Sunday off, so I’m really hot and really tire, but certainly, it was a really good day for our team.”

