What is the best time to sell your car in UAE

Want Top Dirhams for your car? Here’s when to sell in the UAE

The UAE car resale market is very competitive. Therefore, if you want high returns for your car, selling your car at the right time is crucial. Furthermore, knowing how the UAE car market works will help you to get the best deal for your car. Proper timing will ensure that you sell your car faster and at the right price.

One of the best times to sell your car in the UAE is between September and December. Apart from that, here are several factors to consider before selling your car at the best time of the year in the UAE.

Check the condition of your car

Before you can even think about selling your car, ensure it is in the right condition. The physical and mechanical state of your car plays a vital role in determining the final price of the car. So, make sure that every small nuke and issue is fixed. If possible, get an inspection certificate for your car to show that it is in good condition. A properly-maintained vehicle will not only attract more buyers, but also get you a good deal.

Car depreciation value

Your car loses value the moment it leaves the showroom. So, the longer you hold on to it, the less value it will fetch you in the end. The first year of car ownership sees the steepest depreciation, with the decline slowing down as the years go by. For this reason, it is recommended to sell your car within the first five years of ownership, as the value of the vehicle depreciates by 60% during this period. Besides, most vehicles come with a five-year car warranty, and they also experience fewer issues during this time.

On the contrary, if you decide to sell your car after five years of ownership, it will fetch you less cash. This is because the warranty will have expired, and the cost, or repair and maintenance, will go up. As a result, it will be less attractive to car buyers in the UAE.

Time of the season

Another crucial but often overlooked factor when selling a car in the UAE is the time of the season. As stated earlier, the best time of the year to sell car in UAE is between September and December. During this period, many residents return from summer holidays, and new expatriates start looking for cars. Furthermore, since it is the end of the year, buyers may possess more disposable funds obtained from end-of-year bonuses and savings.

Apart from September and December, another great time to sell your car is between March and April. This period is ideal due to good weather and the pre-Ramadan season. In March, the temperatures hit as low as 21 degrees Celsius, making it suitable for inspecting and test-driving cars.

Last but not least, you should avoid selling your car in January and from July to August. In January, new models are introduced, and people also avoid spending after the holidays. On the other hand, from July to August, many residents and expatriates travel for the summer holidays.

Check the car mileage

Checking the car mileage before selling it is vital as it affects its value and marketability. In the UAE car market, mileages of less than 60,000 km fetch higher prices than those above it. Buyers are afraid of high mileage because of more wear and tear. That’s why lower mileage is more appealing to buyers.

Car resale price

The car’s resale price is also a crucial factor when looking at the best time to sell your car in the UAE. Things that will affect your car’s resale price are the mileage, age, condition, and popularity in the market. Moreover, things like make, model, color, and year of manufacture will also play a role. Finally, you should also highlight the full service history and inspection record of your car.

Look out for seasonal discounts

Understanding the UAE market flows can help you get a great bargain for your car. This is due to increased buyer activity and demand that lead to higher sales. In the UAE, dealerships normally announce enticing offers for both new and used cars. As a seller, it is advisable to avoid selling your car at this time, as you will get low returns. This period includes Ramadan, Eid, major holidays, and the end-of-year.

Don’t rush

One of the mistakes that you can make as a car seller is to make a rushed sale. Even if you find the best time to sell your car in the UAE, you should get value for your car. Start by comparing what other similar car makes and models are going for online. Additionally, sell your car at a deal you feel comfortable with, and not what other sites or ads online say.

Conclusion

The best time to sell your car in the UAE is between September and December. This is the best period because new expatriates arrive searching for cars. Additionally, it is the time when most residents return from the summer holiday and preparation for the end of the year are underway. Nonetheless, you should also consider factors such as depreciation value, car condition, car mileage, and seasonal discounts.

With all of this information at your disposal, selling your vehicle in the competitive UAE market shouldn’t be a problem. Ensure to follow our guide, and you will get the best deal for your car in the UAE.