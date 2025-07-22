TEDSports Indianapolis Partners with Haley, Gainbridge for Brickyard 400

Spire Motorsports to Showcase Inaugural Event Aboard No. 7 Chevy

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 22, 2025) – TEDSports Indianapolis, TED’s inaugural event dedicated to the transformative power of sports, will partner with Gainbridge to serve as co-primary sponsors aboard Justin Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

TED is a nonprofit dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. The first-of-its-kind global confluence of athletes, innovators, scientists, creatives, and change-makers will convene Sept. 9-11, 2025 at the historic Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis to explore how sports intersect with technology, culture, health, and social impact.

The event will be held in partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp and Next Practice Partners.

“We are proud that TED has chosen our hometown of Indianapolis to host the inaugural TEDSports event in September,” said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy and Activation at Gainbridge®. “The Brickyard 400 is a premier event on the NASCAR and Indianapolis calendars, and we are honored to feature TEDSports Indianapolis alongside Gainbridge on Justin Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet for the weekend.”

“There’s no place more exciting for TEDSports to make its NASCAR debut than the Brickyard,” said Monique Ruff-Bell, TED’s Chief Program and Strategy Officer. “Indianapolis is a city where innovation, culture, and sports converge, and this partnership reflects everything TEDSports is about – exploring bold new intersections and sharing big ideas.”

Haley, a native of Winamac, Ind., is a veteran of 165 NASCAR Cup Series starts and is just one of 41 drivers to have collected victories across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The 26-year-old racer earned one top-10 and five top-15 finishes this season and is coming off a 17th-place effort in the division’s most recent stop at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Last season, in his lone Cup Series start at the famed 2.5-mile Indianapolis oval, Haley started 35th and raced his way to a respectable 20th-place finish. He posted a spirited fifth-place finish during the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ 2019 100-lapper.

“It’s always fun when our partners do something unique and explore non-traditional ways to activate their sponsorships,” said Haley. “Gainbridge and Group 1001 are always on the leading edge when it comes to thinking outside the box and innovating across multiple sports platforms. Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is always special but, for a kid from Indiana, being able to represent Gainbridge and TEDSports Indianapolis is a big deal. Our entire team is looking forward to the weekend and eager for the opportunity to make everyone proud.”

The Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be televised live on TNT and streamed on Max Sunday, July 27 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 22nd of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About TEDSports Indianapolis …

TEDSports Indianapolis is TED’s inaugural event dedicated to the transformative power of sports. Taking place from Sept. 9-11, 2025, at the historic Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis, this three-day experience will convene athletes, innovators, scientists, creatives, and change-makers to explore how sports intersect with technology, culture, health, and social impact.

Under the theme “Game Changers,” the event will feature mainstage TED Talks, interactive workshops, discovery sessions, curated dinners, and immersive experiences designed to spark conversation and inspire action. Curated and organized in collaboration with TED by Indiana Sports Corp and Next Practice Partners, TEDSports aims to redefine how we think about and engage with the world of sports. For more information, visit tedsports-indianapolis.ted.com or follow @TEDSportsIndy on Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About TED …

TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.