ZAC BROWN BAND AND HENDRICKCARS.COM TO ROCK NASCAR PLAYOFFS WITH ‘STONE SKULL’ PAINT SCHEME

KYLE LARSON WILL RACE SPECIAL NO. 5 CHEVROLET AT LAS VEGAS AHEAD OF BAND’S SPHERE CONCERT DATES

CONCORD, N.C. (July 22, 2025) – Zac Brown Band and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming with Hendrick Motorsports for a show-stopping presence in the NASCAR playoffs to promote the group’s just-announced 2025 limited engagement at Sphere Las Vegas. The collaboration will feature a special paint scheme on Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet during the Oct. 12 Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Zac Brown Band will perform at Sphere Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13 to coincide with the release of their seventh full-length studio album, “Love and Fear.” Known for fusing country, rock and Southern roots, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning group’s immersive live shows will be elevated by Sphere’s state-of-the-art technology and storytelling capabilities that deliver a concert experience like no other.

The No. 5 Zac Brown Band HendrickCars.com Chevrolet will feature the band’s signature “Stone Skull” logo on the hood with a matte black and gold chrome color palette. Primary sponsor HENDRICKCARS.COM will remain prominently featured on the car.

“Hitting the track with Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson is a badass way to get the word out about our shows at Sphere,” said Zac Brown, frontman and lead vocalist of Zac Brown Band. “Mr. H has been an awesome friend for many years, and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity with his team. These performances are going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done – and this car is just a preview of the spirit we’re bringing to Vegas.”

Hendrick Motorsports fans can access an exclusive presale offer for Zac Brown Band’s Sphere Las Vegas concerts at www.zacbrownband.com using the promo code HENDRICK from 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 23, to 1 a.m. ET on Friday, July 25. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, July 25.

“Zac and the band are great friends of our organization,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “They always put on an incredible show, and I personally can’t wait to see what they come up with at Sphere – it’s going to be unbelievable. There’s a natural connection between the energy of rock and roll and the intensity of NASCAR. Las Vegas is one of Kyle’s best tracks, and we hope to deliver a performance for our fans that matches what the band brings to theirs.”

Larson, 32, has been dominant at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Elk Grove, California, native is a three-time winner on the 1.5-mile oval and has led 690 laps there. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion has gone to victory lane twice in his last four starts at the track.

“It’s always cool when two different worlds come together like this,” Larson said. “The paint scheme has a killer edge to it. I’m pumped to take something to Vegas that our No. 5 team fans and Zac Brown Band fans will all be excited about. I love that HENDRICKCARS.COM wanted to make this collaboration happen and is going all in. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

ABOUT HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

Representing 134 franchises and 26 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 11,000 people in its 97 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit HENDRICKCARS.COM.

ABOUT HENDRICKCARS.COM:

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 thousand new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

ABOUT ZAC BROWN BAND:

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three GRAMMY® Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30.5 million singles, 10.8 million albums, amassed over 11.2 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined nine North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (317) and laps led (more than 84,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.