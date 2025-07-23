Front Row Motorsports: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Team

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Brickyard 400

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Event: Race 24 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 160

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT Sports/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Following Sunday’s race at the Dover Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the famed Brickyard 400. For Noah Gragson and Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer, the duo heads into the weekend looking to top last year’s ninth-place finish.

Rush Truck Centers returns this weekend with Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. Cummins also joins Rush Truck Centers for the 160-lap race. Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by their global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. From buses that transport kids to and from school to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy – the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. Learn more at cummins.com.

“This season hasn’t gone the way we hoped, but we’re staying optimistic heading into Indy,” said Gragson. “Finishing ninth there last year gives the team and I some added confidence going into the weekend. It’s great to have Rush Truck Centers and Cummins with us—we’re hoping to put together a solid run for them.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

