Front Row Motorsports: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Lucky Dog Ford Team

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Brickyard 400

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Event: Race 24 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 160

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT Sports/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Following Sunday’s race at the Dover Motor Speedway, Zane Smith shifts his focus to the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 2024, during his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Smith finished 17th in his first career start at the 2.5-mile track in an overtime finish.

Smith and Aaron’s Rent-to-Own will run the fan-favorite Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme for the 160-lap race. The Lucky Dog scheme has a deep-rooted, nostalgic history in the NASCAR Cup Series, having been driven by David Reutimann, Brian Vickers, Michael McDowell, Michael Waltrip, and many more.

“The Brickyard 400 is a crown jewel event for our sport,” said Smith. “I’ve been happy with the speed that this 38 team has been bringing lately, but we still need to execute and put together a good race to get the finishes we want.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.