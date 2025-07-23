Front Row Motorsports: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Lucky Dog Ford Team
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Brickyard 400
Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
Event: Race 24 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 160
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT Sports/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Following Sunday’s race at the Dover Motor Speedway, Zane Smith shifts his focus to the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 2024, during his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Smith finished 17th in his first career start at the 2.5-mile track in an overtime finish.
Smith and Aaron’s Rent-to-Own will run the fan-favorite Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme for the 160-lap race. The Lucky Dog scheme has a deep-rooted, nostalgic history in the NASCAR Cup Series, having been driven by David Reutimann, Brian Vickers, Michael McDowell, Michael Waltrip, and many more.
“The Brickyard 400 is a crown jewel event for our sport,” said Smith. “I’ve been happy with the speed that this 38 team has been bringing lately, but we still need to execute and put together a good race to get the finishes we want.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.