KENNINGTON MAKING FIRST EVER STOP AT CALABOGIE

July 23, 2025. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team are ready to take on new territory as the NASCAR Canada Series heads to Calabogie Motorsports Park for the first time in series history. The 50-lap race around the 1.742-mile (2.803 km) road course near Ottawa, Ontario marks round five of the 2025 season and promises to be a thrilling challenge for competitors and fans alike.

Kennington brings a wealth of experience and success to the inaugural Calabogie event. The two-time series champion has previously scored victories at Canada’s most iconic road racing venues, including Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières.

That title fight is intensifying as the season nears its midpoint. Kennington currently sits third in the overall standings, just three points out of the top spot. With valuable championship points on the line and the unpredictability of a first-time track visit, the weekend at Calabogie could play a pivotal role in shaping the 2025 championship picture.

Practice and qualifying will take place Saturday and the race goes Sunday at Calabogie Motorsports Park for what is sure to be a competitive and historic event in the NASCAR Canada Series.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview
Sunday July 27th, Green Flag 2:10PM ET
NASCAR 150 Clash of the Titans
Races five of 12 in 2025
This will be the firstt NASCAR Canada Series race at Calabogie Motorsports Park

The Track: 1.742 miles/2.803km

Best finish: 1st in 2010, 2012 and 2022

Career Victories: 25

Most Recent Win: Riverside International Speedway, 2025

DJ Quote: “We’re excited to race at Calabogie for the first time, it’s always fun learning a new track, and it really puts the emphasis on the team to be prepared and learn quickly. From what I understand you’ll really have to look after your car and make sure you’ve got something left for the end of the race. That’s always our approach so we have high hopes for the Castrol Dodge this weekend.

Television Coverage
The NASCAR 150 Clash of the Titans will air on REV TV and the REV TV YouTube Channel, date and time TBD.

