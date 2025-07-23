New Hampshire Motor Speedway Goodyear Tire Test Media Package

Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain gear up for an action-packed NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs weekend at “The Magic Mile” during a Goodyear Tire Test Tuesday.

LOUDON, N.H. – With only five races remaining in NASCAR’s 2025 regular season, drivers and fans will soon turn their attention to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) for New England’s only NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Playoffs race on Sept. 21. Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain visited “The Magic Mile” on Tuesday for a Goodyear Tire Test.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Christopher Bell | Driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

“Well, I definitely like it being in the playoffs, for sure. … I love this racetrack. It’s statistically, I think my best track on the schedule, and with it being later on in the year, putting it in the playoffs is really, I mean, it’s good for me, so I’m all for it. Let’s crown a champion here.”

Joey Logano | Driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford

“Coming here for a race weekend, I love it. I always say I feel like Dale Jr. when I come up here ’cause it’s about the only track I don’t get booed, and it’s freaking awesome. It is cool to see a lot of red and yellow out there. You know, you look at some of these photos of a packed house. It’s great to see. I watched my first race here back in ‘95 or ‘96 as a child, and this is where I fell in love with the sport. It was right here. So, as you can imagine, there’s a lot of really special memories for me here, whether it’s sitting in the grandstand, starting my first race, winning my first race, it’s all happened here in Loudon. I don’t think there’s any more core memories of at least motorsports to me than what is here in New Hampshire. I absolutely love coming up here for all those reasons. I look forward to coming back. Wish we had two races up here. Can we bring that back? You working on that? Keep working. Can I help?”

Ross Chastain | Driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

“Yeah, it’s big, I mean, I got to my crew chief now, Phil Surgen, for the 2021 Cup Series season and told him ahead of the season that New Hampshire was my worst track. I’d had one of my biggest crashes to date here with a popped right front tire a long time ago in the Xfinity Series, and I just didn’t feel ever confident with any of the cars. I drove here, and he said he was gonna fix that, and he did, and we’ve had top-10-esque runs a couple times, but never in contention for a win, so was fortunate and glad to draw this test outta the Chevy camp for our team and get to have two days to just rip laps and them work on the car and them work on me because they can get as much out of me as they can the car. So big priority on the car and me for these two days as well as just capturing all the data for all the engineers to figure out.”

New England’s only NASCAR Playoffs weekend is Sept. 19-21 at NHMS. On-track action kicks off Friday with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) practice sessions, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) practice and qualifying plus SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels at The Flat Track. The action continues on Doubleheader Saturday with NWMT qualifying, the Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race, the Team EJP 175 NCTS playoff race and NCS practice and qualifying. The on-track action culminates Sunday with the NCS taking on “The Magic Mile” to kick off the Round of 12. Don’t miss all of the exciting off-track action including “The Magic Mile” Happy Hour Show, Trackside Live, The Groove fan hangout, concerts from Draw the Line and Being Petty: The Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Experience, Family Movie Night featuring “Captain America: Brave New World,” driver appearances, a variety of live performances, fireworks and much more.

For a full NASCAR weekend schedule, visit NHMS.com/Events/NASCAR-Cup-Series/Schedule/.

Tickets:

For tickets and camping for New England’s only NASCAR Playoffs weekend, featuring the NCS and Team EJP 175 NCTS playoff races, Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race and SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels, fans should visit NHMS.com or call 833-4LOUDON. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 on Sunday, free on Doubleheader Saturday and start at $10 on Friday.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), X (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.