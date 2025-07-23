Spire Motorsports TSport 200 Race Advance

In five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP), Spire Motorsports has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes. Layne Riggs claimed a team-best third-place finish in 2023 event. The Mooresville, N.C., organization fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets full time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Nos. 07 and 7 entries will see a rotating roster of all-star caliber drivers throughout the season, while Rajah Caruth and Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Andres Perez de Lara will pilot the Nos. 71 and 77, respectively, for the full slate of races.

The TSport 200 will be televised live on FS1 Friday, July 25 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 16th of 25 races on the 2025 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

Brenden Queen – Driver, No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 Best Repair Company Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Queen competes full time in the ARCA Menards Series behind the wheel of the No. 28 Chevrolet SS for Pinnacle Racing Group. The current ARCA Menards Series points leader will pull double duty on Friday, competing in the LiUNA 150 presented by Dutch Boy prior to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

The short track ace will compete in his fourth CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event and first with Spire Motorsports. In his series debut at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway last May, “Butterbean” secured a career-best fourth-place finish.

The leader of the ARCA Bounty Rookie Challenge has captured three General Tire pole awards, four wins, eight top fives and a 5.5 average finish, all of which lead the series. He tallied victories at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Kansas Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Last Friday at Dover, the Chesapeake, Va., native started on the pole and went wire-to-wire, leading all 150 laps en route to the dominant 7.130-second win, his fourth of the season. To add to his impressive day, Queen managed a broken track bar during the second segment of the race until the team could make repairs during the scheduled Lap-100 race break. After the 10th of 20 races on the ARCA calendar, he extended his series points lead to 26 points over his next closest competitor.

The 2024 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour champion owns seven victories and 25 top 10s in 36 series starts. His tour championship followed three consecutive Langley (Va.) Speedway track championships between 2020-2022.

The decorated Late Model Stock Car driver has collected crowns in some of the biggest races for the short track division including the Hamptons Heat 200 at Langley (2020, 2023-24), the South Carolina 400 at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway (2022), the Battle of the Stars at New River All-American Speedway (2023) and the Thanksgiving All-Star Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park (2023).

Best Repair Company, Inc. is a locally-owned full-service mechanical and electrical repairs & maintenance service provider in Norfolk, Va. With over 60 years of experience, Best Repair Company has proven to be a reputable and highly competent commercial, industrial, and marine service provider. As a leading motor repair shop, its highly qualified experts specialize in a broad spectrum of services including electric motor repair alongside industrial pump, shaft, and centrifugal blower repairs.

Queen will race Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-058 this weekend. The truck has made 28 starts, reaching Victory Lane four times with Kyle Busch (Charlotte, May 2019) and John Hunter Nemechek (Las Vegas, Feb. 2021; Richmond, April 2021; Charlotte, May 2021) in the cockpit.

Brenden Queen Quotes

How are you approaching your fourth CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start differently than your first starts last year?

“It’s obviously a different opportunity being with Spire Motorsports, a different team than I raced the other three with. I feel a lot more confidence and experienced at this level from racing with the ARCA Menards Series all year. I’m going to different tracks and learning how different the schedules are at this level compared to late model racing. Being a member of the Josh Wise program through GM and Chevrolet has helped me get all the extra help for my pre-race preparation. I’m more prepared when I get to the track than I’ve ever been. I will be ready to attack as soon as practice starts Friday afternoon.”

Your short track resume is one that speaks for itself. How does racing the Late Model Stock Car compare to the No. 07 Chevrolet compare?

“I think they drive differently, mainly with the trucks having a long bed and more downforce. You also have live pit stops and have to maximize and maintain pit road speed, which is all new to me. But, I definitely lean on my late model career going to different short tracks and adapting. I enjoy low grip racing. To pass at IRP, you have to move around. Someone is going to be running up by the wall and you’re going to have to find a way around them. For me, just having the experience over the last 10 or 11 years of my life is going to give me ideas of what to try while I’m out there. I know I won’t be afraid to move around and search for speed. It definitely doesn’t hurt being a late model guy.”

Atop the No. 07 Box – Crew Chief Allen Hart

Allen Hart calls the shots for the No. 07 team, an entry that has seen a rotating roster of drivers throughout the 2025 campaign.

As a race engineer at JR Motorsports, the Midland, Mich., native participated in Justin Allgaier’s 2018 victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After starting second, Allgaier led 41-of-100 laps and held off Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott in the closing laps to secure the win.

Last time out at Lime Rock Park, road racing specialist Thomas Annunziata survived a physical late-race restart to finish 15th in his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut.

The 43-year-old earned his first career win in a crew chief role in March’s Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After a spin midway through the Final Stage, Kyle Larson made an impressive run through the field over the event’s final 40 circuits, chasing down the leaders with two laps remaining to make the winning move.

Through 15 races, No. 07 team sits 10th in the division’s owner’s championship point standings on the strength of one win, four top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Corey Day – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Corey Day will race Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The 200-lap event will mark the Clovis, Calif., native’s 11th CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start and seventh with Spire Motorsports. Last time out with the No. 7 team, Day secured a series-best fifth-place finish at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in May. In his season debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he secured his first-career Kennametal Pole Award.

Day earned his first USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series win at Circle City Raceway, located in Indianapolis at the Marion County Fairgrounds, during Indiana Midget Week in 2021. He became the youngest winner in the illustrious 66-year history of the United States Auto Club.

The Hendrick Motorsports development driver has started four races behind the wheel of the team’s No. 17 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His series-best 11th-place finish also came in May at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 20-year-old will round out his eight-race CRAFTSMAN Truck Series slate with Spire Motorsports at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway next month and will contest his fourth and final ARCA Menards Series race aboard the No. 77 Chevrolet in September at Kansas Speedway.

In three ARCA Menards Series appearances with Spire Motorsports in 2025, including the national tour and ARCA Series West competition, Day buoyed a disappointing start to the season at Daytona (Fla.) International Raceway by earning top-10 results at Phoenix Raceway (10th) and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway (seventh).

HENDRICKCARS.COM is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

Day will race Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-062 Friday night. The truck has collected seven top-five finishes in 23 appearances, most recently with Sammy Smith at North Wilkesboro last May.

Corey Day Quote

What are your thoughts heading into your penultimate race of the year in the No. 7?

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the HENDRICKCARS.COM Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado this weekend at IRP. Brian (Pattie) and the team always builds a great truck, and I hope we can have a solid showing and I can continue to learn in the process.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie stands atop of the No. 7 pit box, an entry that has seen an abundance of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2025 season.

Pattie has called a pair of CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at IRP, highlighted by a sixth-place finish last season with Sammy Smith at the wheel.

In NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, the Zephyrhills, Fla., native helped Reed Sorenson to third- and second-place results in 2005 and 2006, respectively, during his time at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Last time out at Lime Rock Park, the No. 7 team and road racing phenom Jordan Taylor qualified second and spent a majority of the day battling inside the top five. Unfortunately, contact initiated by another competitor on a restart with five laps remaining sent Taylor spinning into the Turn 1 grass, leaving him 20th in the final rundown.

Through 15 races, the No. 7 team sits seventh in the division’s owner points on the strength of two wins, five top-five and six top-10 finishes.

In May, the team and driver Carson Hocevar claimed victory in the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway. Hocevar led 75 of the event’s 134 laps and survived last-lap contact with a competitor en route to his fifth victory in the series and first aboard a Spire Motorsports-prepared Silverado.

The No. 7 team defended its 2024 victory in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February with Kyle Busch behind the wheel. The Las Vegas driver spent all 135 laps in the top 15 while leading a race-high 80 laps and recording a field-leading average running position (3.2) and driver rating (124.6).

The 24-year industry veteran spent 14 seasons in NASCAR’s premier division. As a crew chief, he has amassed six wins in Cup Series competition, 11 in the Xfinity Series and seven in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He stands as one of 11 crew chiefs to win races across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Rajah Caruth – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Rajah Caruth will be behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The third-year CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver has top-10 finishes in both prior starts in the series at the 0.68-mile short track. He started fourth and finished seventh in 2023, and earned his second-career pole last season before crossing the line in eighth.

The NASCAR Driver Development Program alumus has seen plenty of success on short tracks, collecting Late Model wins at Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway and Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway early in his racing career.

Last time out at Lime Rock Park, Caruth and Co., spent the entire day inside the top 10 until contact from behind on a late-race restart sent him off track. He was credited with a 21st-place finish.

Caruth made his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series last weekend, driving the No. 32 Events DC Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing. He qualified 16th and was credited with a 22nd-place result after rain ended the event 66 laps short of the scheduled distance.

In May’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway, Caruth held off hard-charging Corey Heim and Layne Riggs to earn his second-career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory. After hitting pit road for the final time in the third position, the No. 71 pit crew nailed the stop, putting the driver out front to start the Final Stage. He led the final 51 laps en route to the win.

Through the first 15 events on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar, the Washington, D.C., native has earned one win, three top fives and eight top 10s, while pacing the field for 189 circuits – tripling his 57 laps led entering the year.

The 2024 season marked a career year for Caruth, tallying one win, a pair of Cometic Gasket Pole Awards and five top-five finishes, all of which were the first of his young career. The 12 top-10 finishes on the season tripled Caruth’s total of four in 2023, while his average starting position of 10.7 was four positions higher than 2023 and his 11.6 average finish was an impressive seven positions higher.

With his first career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last season, Caruth became the third African-American driver to win a NASCAR National Touring Series race, joining 2015 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Wendell Scott and current Cup Series star Bubba Wallace.

Caruth and the No. 71 team qualified for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs in 2024, the first such appearance for the recent Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University graduate. Despite reaching the Round of 8, mechanical issues stalled his championship bid in the season’s penultimate event at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

The blue and white HENDRICKCARS.COM colors will wrap Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-070. In 21 starts, the truck visited Victory Lane three times with Chandler Smith (Phoenix, Nov. 2021; Las Vegas, March 2022; Richmond, Aug. 2022), paced the field for 318 circuits and recorded an 8.7 average finish. Nick Sanchez piloted the chassis to a fourth-place result last November at Phoenix Raceway.

Rajah Caruth Quotes

You had the opportunity to run the Xfinity Series race last weekend in Dover. What did you learn from that experience that will transition to the truck and your hunt for the championship?

“It is definitely good to fill in one of our off weeks and get back behind the wheel of something. We are concluding a three-week break, and a lot of guys haven’t driven anything since Lime Rock. I was fortunate enough to be part of the BEV Showcase on behalf of Chevrolet at the Chicago Street Course a couple weeks ago, and last week I got the opportunity to run the Xfinity race at Dover. Filling that gap is huge to stay fresh and ready to go when we hit the track for practice on Friday. The experience of running the Xfinity race was good to get reps of the longer races in that series and compete against a different group of guys than I am used to. Both were fun experiences, but I am ready to get back in my HENDRICKCARS.COM Silverado and continue to battle for the championship with my No. 71 team.”

Coming off a pole position and a top-10 showing last year, how are you feeling heading into IRP this time around?

“I definitely have some confidence, or a little swagger walking back in there, but I definitely want to have a better race than last year. Yes, we got the pole, but we spent a lot of the night in the back part of the top 10. Not as good as I want to be. I am confident in the work the team and I have been putting in to improve, so I think we can go turn some heads, run up front and have a shot to get win number two of the year.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Kevin “Bono” Manion

Veteran crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion has called two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at IRP, both of which produced top-10 results. He and the then part-time No. 7 Spire Motorsports team finished third in 2023 with driver Layne Riggs.

The Boylston, Mass., native reached Victory Lane at the 0.68-mile progressively banked oval with Martin Truex, Jr., in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition. He led 94 laps en route to the team’s sixth and final victory in their second-consecutive championship season.

Manion is familiar with success in the “Circle City.” He was atop the pit box for Jamie McMurray’s 2010 Brickyard 400 triumph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, located just eight miles from IRP. After winning the season-opening Daytona 500, McMurray secured his second crown jewel of the season.

Manion, a 31-year veteran of the sport, founded Spire Motorsports’ CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program alongside industry veteran Mike Greci in 2022. The team claimed their first victory in their second outing with William Byron behind the wheel at Martinsville Speedway.

The 53-year-old has racked up six Cup Series victories – including the 2010 Daytona 500 – 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series triumphs and 12 CRAFTSMAN Truck series wins. Manion is also one of 11 crew chiefs to have called wins across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

In 2023, Manion became one of few to call a race in all three of NASCAR’s national series in a single season, all of which came under the Spire Motorsports umbrella. He led the part-time effort on the No. 7 Silverado in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, helped in limited starts for Carson Hocevar in the Xfinity Series and took the reigns during the second half of the Cup Series season for Ty Dillon and the No. 77 team.

Andres Perez de Lara – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Andres Perez de Lara will pilot the No. 77 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in the TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Last time out at Lime Rock Park, Perez de Lara and team battled an ill-handling race truck throughout the majority of the event. The No. 77 Telcel Silverado ended up crossing the finish line in the 17th position after the 100 lapper.

The Mexico City native will make his third start at the Brownsburg short track this weekend. In two ARCA Menards Series starts, Perez de Lara tallied one top five and two top 10s. In last year’s Circle City 200, he ran inside the top five for the entire event and finished second.

The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender has made two short-track starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this season, earning a career-best seventh-place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Perez de Lara made 12 short track starts across his two full seasons in the ARCA Menards Series. He earned nine top fives, including a pair of runner-up finishes last season at IRP and Salem (Ind.) Speedway, while maintaining an average finish of 4.5.

The 2023 NASCAR Mexico Series Rookie of the Year saw success on short tracks during his time in Mexico’s premier stock car series. His lone win in the series came at Ovalo Aguascalientes, a 0.875-mile oval. In 13 appearances on short tracks in the series, Perez de Lara tallied four top fives and nine top 10s.

Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

Beyond technology, Telcel is committed to supporting excellence in sports, particularly in motorsports. As a proud and long-time sponsor of Perez de Lara, Telcel fuels the passion for speed, precision and performance, driving success both on and off the track. Telcel will be a season-long partner with Perez de Lara and the No. 77 team.

The 20-year-old has made 17 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, 16 of which were behind the wheel of a Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado. He earned his first-career top 10 in his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut last June at World Wide Technology Raceway via a ninth-place result. His career-best seventh-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in March marked his second top 10 in the division.

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series champion juggled his duties while also competing full time in the NASCAR Mexico Series. In 2023, he earned the Rookie of the Year award while finishing fourth in the division’s championship point standings and reaching the series’ version of the NASCAR playoffs.

Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-056 will be driven by Perez de Lara Friday night. The truck has two wins in its 23 starts, visiting Victory Lane with John Hunter Nemechek at Pocono (June, 2021) and Kansas (September, 2022). He drove the chassis to a career-best seventh-place finish at Martinsville in March.

Andres Perez de Lara Quotes

You notched your career-best ARCA Menards Series finish at IRP last year, what about the track fits your driving style?

“IRP is a technical track, that can be very challenging. I feel like with my two starts at the track in ARCA I have been able to get a grip on how to make speed with the multiple lines that are available. It took me a while to get comfortable last year, but I feel like I will be up to speed quickly this time around. You have to find the right balance with running along the wall and I felt like I found it last year. It is a really fun track once you figure everything out.”

What is your gameplan heading into your first truck start at IRP?

“Going into this weekend, I’ll have to be patient because short-track racing can always be chaotic. If I can take care of the truck for the majority of the race, we will have a chance to bring home a good result. All of our preparation has went well in the shop and in the simulator. Spire has always ran good at IRP and this weekend has the potential to be a good one for the No. 77 team.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Chad Walter

Walter has called two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Indianapolis Raceway Park, both with Rajah Caruth at the controls. The Caruth and Walter duo paired up for two top 10s in addition to the Kennametal Pole Award prior to last year’s TSport 200.

The Cornell University graduate played a part in Ron Hornady, Jr.’s 2000 NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at IRP. Walter was a shop engineer at Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Hornaday led the final 49 laps en route to his second-career victory.

Between NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the Albion, N.Y. native has racked up six wins, 52 top fives and 131 top 10s.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.