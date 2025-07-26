Truck Series PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 07.25.25

COREY HEIM CLINCHES SECOND TRUCK SERIES REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP
Stewart Friesen leads Toyota with an impressive run in his 200th career Truck Series start

INDIANAPOLIS (July 25, 2025) – Corey Heim clinched his second Truck Series Regular Season Championship with a fourth-place finish in tonight’s Truck Series race from Indianapolis Raceway Park. Heim, a Toyota Development Driver, has had a stellar season, and earned the 15 Playoff points for winning the title with two races still remaining in the regular season.

In his 200th start and on his 42nd birthday, Stewart Friesen led Toyota with an impressive third-place finish. Friesen, who had to start from the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments, drove through the field and used pit strategy to lead in the final stage before coming home in the top-five.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)
Indianapolis Raceway Park
Race 15 of 23 – 137.2 Miles, 200 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Layne Riggs*

2nd, Corey Day*

3rd, STEWART FRIESEN

4th, COREY HEIM

5th, Grant Enfinger*

14th, TANNER GRAY

24th, BRENT CREWS

26th, GIO RUGGIERO

27th, TONI BREIDINGER

29th, GREG VAN ALST

34th, BOSTON OLIVER

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How do you describe your day?

“Just a great team day. I’m proud of our Halmar, Mohawk, Toyota team. We needed a good top-five to show what we are made of here, coming into this stretch. It was good. We were off strategy. It looked like everyone was going to pit there, and then they all bailed out, and I was like, dang, I don’t know if I should have too. Been wanting to get that stage win, but Layne (Riggs) was just really, really good. With five to go in the stage, I was not going to catch him, so I was like I better lay off and save my stuff. It was still a good day, but the extra time on the tires didn’t help us.”

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 4th

What more did you need tonight?

“I don’t know. This place has always just not been my greatest. I felt really good about practice, and I feel like I always do. I come here and I’m really optimistic after practice. I feel like our speed is really, really good on the long runs, which we struggled on during the race. I don’t know. I tried to change around my driving style a little bit, and play with some stuff, but just struggled with front turn and it seemed like the 34 (Layne Riggs) was able to have more grip it seemed like. It seemed like our organization as a whole struggled tonight. I feel like this has not been my best race track, so happy to come here and finish top-five, but I wanted a little more. However, nevertheless, I’m thankful for TRICON Garage, Toyota and Safelite for all of their efforts.”

What do you take away from being the Regular Season Champion?

“It is a good feeling. It is a testament to how good we’ve been throughout the year. I feel like this is the first race that we’ve really not had a shot at winning, and that certainly says something. I’m super proud of everyone at TRICON Garage, Safelite and Toyota. Still really good points day – it locked us into the regular season deal, but I would be lying if I didn’t say I was a little disappointed. I wanted to come here and run better than we did in the past, but we have some good tracks coming up, so I’m looking forward to it.”

