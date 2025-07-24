TOP FUEL’S JUSTIN ASHLEY EAGER FOR BIG WEEKEND AT DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS

SONOMA, Calif. (July 24, 2025) – Despite a second-round loss last weekend in Seattle, Justin Ashley remains on track to peak at perhaps the perfect time during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, still bringing plenty of momentum into this weekend’s Denso NHRA Sonoma presented by PowerEdge at Sonoma Raceway.

Before that race, Ashley had won back-to-back events in his 12,000-horsepower Scag Power Equipment dragster, advancing to the final round at six of the previous seven races. Ashley still remains red-hot heading to Sonoma, staying in contention for the regular season championship – which nets the winner $150,000 in the nitro ranks – and getting him Countdown to the Championship ready.

He trails Shawn Langdon, who won in impressive fashion in Seattle, by 93 points heading into Sonoma, feeling momentum at a track that has served him well. Ashley won at the spectacular facility in 2023 and would love to add another on a weekend where marquee runs could be plentiful with standout weather expected.

“We love Sonoma,” Ashley said. “We’ve had success there in the past and it’s also one of the most beautiful places we race. The Friday night session, in particular, is one of the best generally on the entire tour. I think if the conditions are what they could be, I think it could be a record-setting session. It’s a place that we love to go.

“Now that we’re 10-plus races in, everyone has gotten themselves into a groove. I think for us, it’s about how can we take put ourselves in a position going into Indy where we can make a run in that No. 1 position heading into the Countdown. That’s where the focus is right now.”

Last season, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Sonoma, while Shawn Langdon, Austin Prock and Troy Coughlin Jr. won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. This year’s event will again be broadcast on FS1 on Friday and Sunday, with coverage of the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on FOX on Saturday.

It is the 12th of 20 races during the 2025 season, meaning only three races remain before the start of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. The weekend in Sonoma is loaded, too, with qualifying under the lights on Friday, the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, and eliminations on Sunday.

Ashley plans to take full advantage against a talented Top Fuel field that includes Langdon, Tony Stewart, who is second in points, Brittany Force, who went a record-breaking 341.85 mph in Seattle, reigning champ and event winner Antron Brown and veteran Doug Kalitta.

“I think what we try to focus on is the individual race and let the points take care of themselves,” Ashley said. “But the regular season championship is something that’s definitely in our minds, especially with the $150,000 purse. That plays a big role in everything. In addition, we also want to seed ourselves in the best possible position when we go for the championship at the end of the year. Every position matters and we want to give ourselves a good shot at going in there No. 1.”

Funny Car’s Tasca earned his second Sonoma win last season over Ron Capps. This season has been dominated by John Force Racing teammates Prock and former champion Jack Beckman. Prock has four wins this season, while Matt Hagan won on Sunday in Seattle.

Pro Stock standout Stanfield defeated Cory Reed to earn his second Sonoma race win last season. Reed, of KB Titan Racing, is the most recent Pro Stock after his first career win in Norwalk. KB Titan Racing has dominated in 2025, winning all nine races. Leading the charge is points leader Dallas Glenn and reigning world champ Greg Anderson.

Pro Stock Motorcycle is again led by Herrera, though Matt Smith swept the weekend a year ago, including the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout. Herrera gets the first pick in a bonus race that also includes Richard Gadson, Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo, Chase Van Sant, John Hall and Chris Bostick

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top drivers in the sport, as well as the Top the Cops exhibition and autograph sessions at the Mission Foods Midway Display and for Pro Stock Motorcycle riders at the Suzuki Display. A kids-only autograph session takes place under the Main Grandstand at 3 p.m. on Friday as well.

Fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and more. Sonoma race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. PT on Friday, July 25 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 26 at 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 27. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, and eliminations at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. A broadcast of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge takes place on FOX at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Selections for the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout take place on Friday, with the first round of the bonus race set for 11:15 a.m. PT on Saturday. The semifinals follow at 1:45 and the final round takes place at 4:15 p.m. as part of a huge weekend in Sonoma. A special Callout broadcast also takes place at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

