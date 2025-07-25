Toyota NCS Indianapolis Quotes – Chase Briscoe – 07.25.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Chase Briscoe

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

INDIANAPOLIS (July 25, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe was made available to the media on Friday prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

20 years ago, Tony Stewart won his first Brickyard 400. With you coming off two runner-up finishes, can you bring in that anniversary with your first Brickyard 400 win?

“It would definitely be really, really special. I actually texted Tony (Stewart) this week about that. We went to the new museum, and they had that 2005 car over there and I took a picture of it, and I sent it to him and said hopefully another Hoosier can win 20 years later. So yeah, it would be super, super special. I mean, it would be nothing like it for me just from a personal standpoint than to win this race so yeah, we’ve had a lot of really good momentum these last couple weeks and hopefully you know we just the one spot better this weekend. I definitely will be giving it everything I’ve got for sure.”

Can you talk about what you were talking about with what you said in Dover about what it meant to win in Indy?

“Honestly, I had just got done with Indy sim, so I was just driving home and running the laps through my head. I’ve never really thought about winning a race before but it was just you know kind of like imagining what it would be like to win here and to do it in the Brickyard 400 and I’d watched Tony’s (Stewart) race the night before like you just randomly on YouTube and you’re just watching his celebration and everything. I just kind of put myself in that moment. As an Indiana guy is just different like I don’t know how to explain it but yeah, just thought about it, I mean, it was a quick 20 second thought but yeah, I just got goosebumps as I was driving down the road thinking about it. I’ve never thought about winning a race before, so hopefully we can do it. Like I keep saying, it would just be so special to me to win here and do it in the Brickyard 400. I think some of the reason – I’ve probably thought about it a little bit more. Last year, was the only Brickyard 400 I’ve actually ran, but I knew going into it that my shots of winning it just probably wasn’t very high because of the equipment and everything, where now, I feel like I have a real, legitimate shot. It just kind of put things into perspective a little bit more.”

When you won on the road course in Xfinity, did you have a moment in the car where it clicked that you were about to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“I think, when you go back to that 2020 race, it was a super intense battle. I think it was with four or five to go, when I made the mistake it might have been the pressure of the moment – just trying too hard. Then once I lost the lead, you can kind of go back and watch the race – you just see a different style of driving, I felt like those last three or four laps, and I felt like I had determined that there was no way I could live with myself if I threw it away like that, and was obviously able to get back and win the race, but I don’t know. Definitely, outside of that, that was the only time I’ve ever felt like I could win the race here. Other times, I haven’t been in position to do it. It is just different this time around, coming here in a JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) car – like I know I’m going to be in the mix on Sunday. It’s just a matter of doing everything on my end, hopefully, I can do that to the best of my ability.”

Joe Gibbs Racing announced this morning that they resigned Denny Hamlin. Can you talk about the asset he is to the team?

“I think if you look at the success at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing), Denny (Hamlin) is a massive part of it. He’s got 59 career wins (58), and all 59 (58) have been at JGR. When you think about a guy of Denny’s caliber, he’s going to be a first ballot hall of famer, and for him to be able to still be at the top of his game, if not probably in the peak of his career right now, why would you not try to keep that going? I know for me; it has been really interesting and eye opening to be able to be teammates with Denny and kind of be inside the walls and see how he approaches every single week of the season. It does remind me a lot of (Kevin) Harvick, when I first got to SHR (Stewart-Haas Racing) – their way of going about their prepping for the weekend and intensity level, and I would say that Denny has way more stuff going on outside of the race track than Kevin has, and he’s still manages to put the time in and the effort in, week-in and week-out and that is why he’s as successful as he is. It has been a lot of fun for me to get to know Denny over the last five, six months and be teammates with him. I would say it makes us all strive to be better, whether its myself, Ty (Gibbs) or (Christopher) Bell. I’m glad that he will be there for the future too.”

If qualifying got rained out, you would be starting on the front row. What kind of an advantage is that?

“It definitely helps. Anytime you can start up front anywhere, it makes a difference, but this track is certainly very track position dependent, and I think, even outside of starting up front, the pit stall selection – knowing you are getting the second pit stall selection is a huge deal. I do feel confident that if we do qualify, we can still definitely qualify on the front row, but there is also that chance that you mess it up or do something where you are not starting on the front row, so yeah, it wouldn’t necessarily hurt my feelings if we rained out – just knowing that I would be in a great position to start Sunday’s race, but so many other things that can happen on Sunday, whether you start second or 38th – you can still get the win, it just makes your life a lot easier certainly, starting up front.”

Is there anything you learned about Denny Hamlin during your first year at Joe Gibbs Racing that surprised you?

“Just truthfully, how hard he works. I mean, from the outside looking in, the fact that he has a ton of distractions with the 23XI stuff. He’s obviously got a lot going on at home with three kids – I can definitely relate to that – and he’s literally there more than probably anybody, as far as sim work goes. From a post stand point, week-in and week-out, he’s in the simulator when I feel like he’s got every reason to jump out of it. Especially, he’s been doing it for 20 years, nearly, I don’t know. I think I had the same misconception with (Kevin) Harvick – where I just figured he does it all of the time. He doesn’t need sim work, but Denny’s put in more sim hours than any of us at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing). I think that is kind of the biggest thing I’ve been surprised by and even how analytical he is. Like every meeting we have, he’s always got data to back up whatever he’s talking about. Whenever we do our post-practice sessions, debriefs, he’s looking through every lap, graph and data. It is just very eye opening to how into the analytics and the data he is, and that is something that I’ve never really used in the past, and I’ve tried to start doing more this year because I’ve seen it makes a difference for him, so I would say that’s probably the biggest thing.”

How much did the win at Pocono validate the belief that you could win here at Indianapolis?

“Not a whole lot, truthfully. I mean, if you say, ‘pick a track most similar to Indianapolis,’ Pocono is the only one you could draw slight comparisons to. But it’s still so drastically different. Just because you’re good at Pocono, doesn’t mean here (Indianapolis) and vice versa. I don’t think that made a lot of difference for me. More so, it’s just I’m in a JGR car and they’re stuff is honestly good everywhere we go. I was proud to run one Brickyard 400 in the No. 14 car. For me, that was a dream come true for myself, but I’d much rather win the race. It was going to be an uphill battle at SHR (Stewart-Haas Racing) and it’s no secret our stuff was off and not where it needed to be. Now coming here and to one of the powerhouse organizations, I know I’m going to be in the mix just like everywhere else we go. So, feel like where a lot of the belief comes from.”

Do you consider the Brickyard 400 as one of the majors on the NASCAR schedule?

“Yeah, I think it’s a Crown Jewel. I think every race car driver dreams of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, especially winning. I would say it’s different from myself (compared) to them. For me, I’d put the Brickyard 400 over the Daytona 500 from a personal standpoint, but I’m probably the only one who feels that way because I’m from Indiana whereas those guys just want to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But yeah, I definitely think when you look at the majors, this is one of the four. There’s a reason everyone wants to win here so bad.”

Is there any track you can use to prepare for Indianapolis or is it just that unique?

“I think it’s truly its own animal. You could sit there and say Pocono, turn two is similar, but even that, to me, it drives nothing like the four corners here. It might be the same shape, but the banking feels different and it’s way rougher at Pocono. And just the style of racing at Pocono is just feels different, so I feel like this place is certainly its own animal for sure.”

What all went into the San Diego race announcement video and what are your thoughts on the event as a whole?

“Yeah, it (the video) was super cool to be a part of. We went out there (San Diego) the week of Sonoma and we knew why we were going out there but didn’t know what the video was going to be about. But when they filled us in on it when we got there, I think all of us kind of bought in and thought this was going to be the coolest video ever. And I think it turned out better than expected. It made us look really cool, right? Yeah, really fun to be a part of and to go out there and see the base. I was just talking about it a little bit ago, it’s going to be the coolest race on the schedule. Just the base itself is super neat. The scenery is going to be unlike any other. The pre-race, I can’t even imagine how cool it’s going to be. And I think the race track in general is going to be a lot of fun. I was glad to be one of the six guys to go out there and film that video and they did an amazing job. I think NASCAR in general has done an amazing job with the new company they’ve done a lot of the video stuff with and they knocked it out of the park.”

Have you seen what the course will look like and your thoughts?

“Yeah, it was the same track as they showed in the video, at least as far as I know what the plan is – to be similar to that. But we drove around a lot of it and for a large majority of it, you’re right beside the water which is really cool. There’ll be aircraft carriers right beside the race track, which is really cool. There’s one part we drove by and there’s like 60 helicopters sitting there, so it’s going to be so cool, the scenery in itself. Yeah, I think it’ll race really well. Not sure I’d even call it a street course. I think a lot of it will be in the runway, hangar part of the base where it’ll be really wide. You’ll be able to move around, so it’ll be more like a road course compared to a street course, but I think there will be parts where the real streets of the base, (pause) and I know they have a little bit of work to do on that, just to smooth it out and what not. But, I think it’s going to race really well. It’s three miles, which will be interesting, but should be a lot of fun.”

Talk about your first experiences at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“When I was seven years old, I got a uniform – a Simpson uniform. Usually, everybody would show up in a plain uniform, it’d all be one color and when you drive out of that tunnel at (turns) one and two, there’s that brick building right there and there’s this guy, Jim Bob Luger and he did embroidery. I was seven and that was my first time seeing this race track and I remember getting my uniform embroidered and getting name on it and coming inside the track, and that was the first time I’ve been inside the walls of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and just being in absolute awe. First off, of a track this big. I’ve been to dirt tracks that were a quarter of a mile and then to see this place and the grandstands, it was just unbelieve for this seven-year-old kid to see a race track of this size. And then, just remember coming here, I was probably around 10 or so to see my first Indy 500 and then Brickyard 400s and just coming here. I used to sneak in the garage area and just try to get autographs and such. And once I got older, I was about 16 or 17, and once again, sneaking onto pit road and passing out business cards. For me now to be on the other side of the fence and being a competitor, it’s just super cool for me. I remember the last Brickyard 400 I came here to watch, it was probably 2013 or so, I remember sitting right here. It’s really special I’m on the other side of the fence. I look back on it, I think the biggest win of my career was sneaking in the garage, past the yellow shirts. That’s a really hard thing to do, but I was able to do it a few times. Just crazy that seven-year-old me from going to get my uniform, to now racing here in the Cup Series.”

Where would a win here at Indianapolis Motor Speedway lie in your career achievements list?

“Yeah, if I was able to win the Brickyard 400, it would be the biggest win of my career. I don’t think I could ever win another race that would mean more to me that I know I’ll realistically run. You know, the Indy 500 would mean more, but I’m not going to run that. Like I said earlier, I would put this race over the Daytona 500 because of the significance. I was talking about how many times I came to this place as a kid and what it means to me. So yeah, for me, to win on Sunday, there’s no race I’d rather win in the world, and it’d be so special to do it.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.