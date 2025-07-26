ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series East at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

150 Presented by Dutch Boy Post-race Notes

Brent Crews (No. 18 JBL Toyota) scored his second ARCA Menards Series win of the season in Friday’s LiUNA! 150 Presented by Dutch Boy at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Crews took the lead with 58 laps remaining and led the rest of the way. Crews won in March at Phoenix Raceway, a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West.

Crews’ victory was also his second ARCA Menards Series East win of the season; he won at Rockingham Speedway in April.

Lawless Alan (No. 20 AUTOParkIt Toyota) finished second, his eighth top-five finish of 2025. Alan won in April at Talladega Superspeedway; his runner-up finish at Lucas Oil Raceway Park is his best career ARCA Menards Series short track finish.

ARCA Menards Series championship point standings leader Brenden “Butterbean” Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) started from the General Tire Pole after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather. He led the first half of the race before a loose condition forced him to give up the lead to Crews. Queen still added a point to his advantage over Alan in the standings with bonus points for leading a lap and leading the most laps.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) finished fourth, the highest finishing of a record-tying six female drivers in the field. Lanie Buice (No. 2 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) was eleventh, Regina Sirvent (No. 68 Por Amor A Puebla Ford) was 17th, Quinn Davis (No. 31 Key Heating & Cooling Toyota) was 19th, Kadence Davenport (No. 7 Davenport Concrete / Logan Contractor Supply Toyota) was 23rd, and Becca Monopoli (No. 85 Orlando Health Ford) was 34th.

Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) rounded out the top five, his first top five result since a fifth-place finish at Berlin Raceway in June. Scott leads all ARCA Menards Series drivers with ten top-ten finishes in eleven starts.

Connor Mosack (No. 82 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet) finished sixth in his first ARCA Menards Series start of the season. Mosack finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series East season opener at Five Flags Speedway in March.

Isaac Kitzmiller (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) finished seventh, one position ahead of his father Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet. The younger Kitzmiller unofficially doubled his lead in the ARCA Menards Series East standings from 7 to 14 points over Tyler Reif (No. 23 Vegas Fastener / Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet), who finished 14th.

Hunter Wright (No. 95 VisitWilcoTN.com / Cedar City RV Toyota) in his first ARCA Menards Series appearance. It was Wright’s fifth start in the ARCA Menards Series East and his fifth finish among the top ten.

Thad Moffitt (No. 46 Induction Innovations Chevrolet) started shotgun on the 34-car starting field and finished tenth in his first ARCA Menards Series start since he finished sixth at Michigan International Speedway in June.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East is the Atlas 150 at Iowa Speedway on Friday, August 1. The race will be televised live on FS1 starting at 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT. Live timing and scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

