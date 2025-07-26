XFINITY Series PR

Sam Mayer Grabs His First Xfinity Pole of 2025 at Indianapolis

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 26, 2025

SAM MAYER SECURES POLE POSITION IN INDIANAPOLIS﻿

  • Sam Mayer will start first in this afternoon’s Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
  • This is Mayer’s first pole of the season and the third of his Xfinity Series career.
  • Currently, Mayer is searching for his first victory of the season and sits third in the points standings.

Ford Qualifying Results:

1st – Sam Mayer
3rd – Sheldon Creed
20th – Harrison Burton
21st – Ryan Sieg
29th – Kyle Sieg

POST-QUALIFYING INTERVIEW:

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I knew that we were going to be really good and I was really confident, this team did a really good job last year and I’m super proud of all of them. Our Audibel Ford Mustang was really good today. It’s cool to get Ford another pole this year and we’re doing our job right, so let’s go finish the job. I’ve grown a lot as a person and as a driver and kind of got my craft figured out when it comes to the race in the past year so hopefully I can put it into practice and lead every lap.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Zilisch Leads NASCAR Xfinity Practice at IMS;Cup Series Activity Rained Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs dominates for second Truck victory of 2025 at Lucas Oil IRP
03:03
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Indianapolis Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:32
Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
01:27
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the BetRivers 200 at Dover
01:31

Latest articles

Chase Briscoe claims first Brickyard 400 pole; third crown-jewel event of 2025 season

Andrew Kim -
The 2024 Southern 500 champion from Mitchell, Indiana, posted a pole-winning lap at 183.165 mph in 49.136 seconds, which was enough to claim his third crown-jewel pole position of the 2025 Cup Series season and his first at his home track.
Read more

Sam Mayer clinches first Xfinity pole of 2025 at Indianapolis

Andrew Kim -
The two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion from Franklin, Wisconsin, posted a pole-winning lap at 166.623 mph in 54.014 seconds, which was enough to claim his first Xfinity pole of the 2025 season at the Great Spectacle in Racing.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Ty Dillon Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more

Ford Drivers Speak Ahead of Brickyard 400 Qualifying

Official Release -
Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 6 Body Guard Ford Mustang Dark Horse, has secured top-10 finishes in each of his past four starts on ovals heading into the Brickyard 400.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category