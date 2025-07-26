Sam Mayer Grabs His First Xfinity Pole of 2025 at Indianapolis

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Saturday, July 26, 2025

SAM MAYER SECURES POLE POSITION IN INDIANAPOLIS﻿

Sam Mayer will start first in this afternoon’s Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This is Mayer’s first pole of the season and the third of his Xfinity Series career.

Currently, Mayer is searching for his first victory of the season and sits third in the points standings.

Ford Qualifying Results:

1st – Sam Mayer

3rd – Sheldon Creed

20th – Harrison Burton

21st – Ryan Sieg

29th – Kyle Sieg

POST-QUALIFYING INTERVIEW:

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I knew that we were going to be really good and I was really confident, this team did a really good job last year and I’m super proud of all of them. Our Audibel Ford Mustang was really good today. It’s cool to get Ford another pole this year and we’re doing our job right, so let’s go finish the job. I’ve grown a lot as a person and as a driver and kind of got my craft figured out when it comes to the race in the past year so hopefully I can put it into practice and lead every lap.”