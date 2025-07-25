Zilisch Leads NASCAR Xfinity Practice at IMS;Cup Series Activity Rained Out

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, July 25, 2025) – Connor Zilisch led the rain-interrupted practice Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race before heavy rain washed out the NASCAR Cup Series practice for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG.

Lightning around the 2.5-mile oval forced the suspension of practice within minutes of the end of the rain-interrupted Xfinity Series session, and heavy rain 40 minutes later prevented any track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series.

The updated Saturday schedule (all times Eastern):

1-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

2-2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Practice

2:35 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

4:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 250 Race (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Zilisch powered to the top spot on his final lap in the Xfinity Series practice, reaching 166.627 mph in the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet fielded by JR Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I’ve been here on the road course a couple of times, but running the oval is a unique experience,” said Zilisch, who turned 19 on Tuesday. “It’s really cool. I grew up watching the Indy 500, and it’s such an iconic racetrack.

“It’s really cool to make my first laps on the oval, and running across the bricks is always a special feeling. Even cooler to have a fast car, so I’m excited for the race tomorrow.”

That lap was nearly 1.5 mph faster than the No. 2 driver on the speed chart, Carson Kvapil, whose best lap was 165.132 in the No. 1 Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet also owned by JR Motorsports. Kvapil’s car features a throwback livery matching that of 2010 Brickyard 400 winner Jamie McMurray.

Sam Mayer was third at 164.938 in the No. 41 Audibel Ford, followed by 2018 Pennzoil 250 winner Justin Allgaier at 164.513 in the No. 7 Hellmann’s Spicy Mayo Chevrolet.

Reigning Brickyard 400 winner Kyle Larson, doing double duty this weekend in both NASCAR series competing at IMS, rounded out the top five at 164.120 in the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

There were two incidents that triggered stoppages during the 55-minute practice.

Ten minutes into practice, Daniel Dye did a half-spin exiting Turn 2 in the No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet and nosed into the SAFER Barrier inside Turn 2. He was able to drive back to pit lane.

Twelve minutes later, Taylor Gray brushed the SAFER Barrier in Turn 2 and did half-spins left and right on the back straightaway before regaining control of his No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota. He was able to drive his car back to Gasoline Alley.

