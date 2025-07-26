Sam Mayer Secures Runner-Up Finish in Xfinity Indianapolis Race

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pennzoil 250

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Ford Unofficial Finishing Order

2nd – Sam Mayer

5th – Ryan Sieg

16th – Kyle Sieg

17th – Sheldon Creed

18th – Harrison Burton

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “This one hurts a lot but I’m really proud of these guys. They put the work in over the last couple of weeks, and we’ve gotten better every time we show up to the racetrack. We brought a heater for sure, I was really looking forward to it and I think we had good pace. It’s just that you don’t know what to do, I’m learning on the fly and this is my first full race here.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We managed to stay out of trouble and found ourselves right where we needed to be. And top five with our Sci Aps Ford was a great day, and my first top five at Indy is always a plus. We’ve struggled the three weeks before and we finally just turned it around. Things are starting to go our way and we’re executing throughout the race. I feel like Iowa and the next few tracks should be some good ones for us and we should find ourselves back in the playoffs.”