CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

JULY 27, 2025

Larson Brings Home Runner-Up Finish in 2025 Brickyard 400

After a valiant effort to defend his Brickyard 400 title, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team leaves the “Racing Capital of the World” with a runner-up finish after a double overtime attempt in the crown jewel event. The result marks Larson’s 11th top-five finish in 22 races to continue to lead the series.

Looking for his second crown jewel triumph of the season, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron led the Bowtie brigade to the green flag of the 2025 Brickyard 400 from the sixth starting position. Byron made a quick climb into the top-five before varying pit strategies began when the first caution of the day flew near the halfway point of the opening stage. Crew Chief, Rudy Fugle, called his driver to pit road for a two-tire stop – keeping the No. 24 Chevrolet team in the top-10 for the restart on Lap 22. Progressively clicking off spots towards the top of the leaderboard, Byron went on to take the first green-white checkered flag in the third position – leading a strong contingency of six Team Chevy drivers to a collection of points in Stage One.

The second 50-lap run at the famed Indiana oval saw another Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet battling for a stage win – reigning Brickyard 400 winner, Kyle Larson. The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native was one of five drivers who tallied points in both stages of the race – joined by fellow Team Chevy drivers, William Byron and Carson Hocevar. With Stage Two winner, Ryan Blaney, electing to pit under the stage break, Larson inherited the lead and a front-row starting position to take the green-flag for the final stage en route to the podium finish.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd – Kyle Larson

9th – Alex Bowman

10th – Carson Hocevar

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 22 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 9

Poles: 10

Top-Fives: 45

Top 10s: 95

Stage Wins: 20

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Iowa Speedway with the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol on Sunday, August 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage One.

Finished: 39th

I went into turn three and I think I got run into. It was a tough weekend for our No. 1 Busch Light Lime Chevrolet team. It felt the same, balance-wise and grip-wise, as the next couple of cars in front of us and we were just plugging along. We’ll regroup and get ready for Iowa Speedway next weekend.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 38th

“Man, I hate it for Get Bioethanol and everyone on this No. 3 team. Our Chevrolet was good and I was happy with the balance. We earned points in the first stage and I felt like we had a car capable of finishing inside the top-10. It was a chain reaction with the field checking up on the restart and there was nothing we could do. Smashed our entire nose in and our day was done.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 2nd

What would you have done differently on that restart, or did you have anything more?

“There’s nothing you can do here (at Indianapolis Motor Speedway) to pass, so no, I don’t really think there was anything I could do differently. I was second gear on the first restart, and honestly, that one worked out a little bit better, but he almost got clear of me down the front stretch. And then on the second restart, he brought the pace down a little bit slower, so I needed to be first gear. It was kind of the same thing with me last year – he had the preferred lane on the inside and it’s really hard to beat that.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 25th

“We did the best we could with a tough situation today. We could fire off strong for the first five laps in our zone Chevrolet, then started to lose grip. Thought we would be okay and ran in the top six for the beginning of the race. The field got bunched together on a restart and we ended up with damage that ruined our chances of a decent day. Had we executed the way we needed to execute, we would have been there, but we will keep working together to get to where we need to be.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 28th

OBVIOUSLY, THE RESTART THERE REALLY SEEMED TO HINDER WHAT HAPPENED TODAY. WHAT WAS YOUR BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM TODAY?

“Disappointing obviously, but things like that happen and you can’t predict everything. That has been what has been so cool about this In-Season Challenge for everybody. I just hate that we didn’t get to give them a run for it there. I don’t think they would say as a team that they had the best day either. I think if all things are equal and we don’t knock the nose off on that restart, we are probably sitting in a pretty good position to put some pressure on him and race him out pretty solid. The first-half of the race, we were okay, and then we had a bad run there at the end of Stage One. So, I think we were going to be able to get the car back right and challenge him, but it just didn’t work out that way and it’s disappointing. Something happened where it knocked off all the air duct, and pinched off the air so the motor wouldn’t run down the straightaways. Then you are just kind of riding for the rest of the day.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.